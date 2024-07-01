Shortly after opening its first Johnson County store, a national outdoor retailer appears to have set its sights on another one.

Arizona-based Sierra — previously known as Sierra Trading Post — intends to open a new store at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa.

A revision to the retailer’s development plan will go before the Lenexa Planning Commission at tonight’s scheduled meeting.

Sierra wants to open at 9656 Quivira Rd.

The store will move into a space on the south end of the Orchard Corners shopping center, just off West 95th Street and Quivira Road, near Oak Park Mall.

Stein Mart previously occupied that space, before it shuttered in 2019.

Sierra in Lenexa will operate near other clothing and lifestyle goods retailers also run by T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, all of which are owned by T.J. Maxx’s parent company.

Sierra offers active and outdoor gear

The company operates under the T.J. Maxx family of brands.

Sierra offers outdoor apparel for men, women, and children – including items like sweatshirts, sneakers and swim wear.

In addition to clothing, Sierra also offers gear for outdoor activities like camping, biking, and fishing — as well as travel items like backpacks and suitcases.

This marks Sierra’s second store in Johnson County

The Arizona-based retailer opened its first Johnson County store in May.

That store operates at the Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park.

Sierra operates one other Kansas store in Wichita, and has stores in several other states across the country.

