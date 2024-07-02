A Wichita-based restaurant chain’s newest Johnson County location is poised to open later this month.

Meddys has quickly earned a local following since opening its first Johnson County eatery in Prairie Village two years ago. Now, the company is wrapping up construction on its new restaurant in Lenexa.

Mark Logan, Vice President of operations for Meddys, said the new Lenexa location is set to open its doors on July 17.

Meddys will operate at 8810 Maurer Ct.

The Lenexa restaurant will operate on the east side of the Sonoma Plaza shopping center, just off West 87th Street and Maurer Road.

There, it will neighbor McKeever’s Market & Eatery.

Once it opens, Meddys will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Meddys serves fast-casual Mediterranean fare

The restaurant’s menu consists of traditional Mediterranean dishes like falafel and chicken shawarma wraps — as well as larger plates like grilled citrus salmon and Spanish eggplant platters.

Meddys also serves salads and side dips like hummus and baba ghanoush.

The chain also serves a wide range of beers and specialty cocktails like margaritas.

This marks the second Meddys location in JoCo

The Wichita-based chain made its Johnson County debut in Prairie Village in 2022, quickly earning plaudits from local diners. (The restaurant won several reader-recommended Best of Johnson County awards the year after it opened.)

The original Meddys opened in Wichita roughly a decade ago.

On the Missouri side, the company also has a location in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood — and another location will open in Liberty later this summer.

Want more food and drink news? Food truck serving lobster rolls set to make JoCo debut soon