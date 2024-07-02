fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Olathe man charged with murder in 72-year-old woman’s death

Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A 40-year-old Olathe man has been charged with first-degree murder and animal cruelty following the death of a 72-year-old woman on Saturday.

Brian Christopher Thode made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County District Court.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of animal cruelty, all felonies.

The charges come after Olathe Police responded to a house in the 1000 block of East Oakview St., just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 72-year-old woman, later identified as Nancy Thode, with “significant injuries.” She died at the scene, according to police.

Brian Thode was identified by police as a male relative of the victim. He was taken into custody on a 48-hour investigative hold.

Police have not specified the relationship between the two.

Sheriff’s Office booking records show Thode lives at the address police responded to on Saturday.

According to court documents, police also found a bird and cat dead inside of the house.

During his first court appearance Tuesday, Thode told the judge that he would need a court-appointed attorney and would like to be moved to a mental institution.

The judge told Thode that he would need to discuss any motions with his newly appointed attorney.

His bond was set at $3 million, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

About the author

Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

