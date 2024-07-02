A new look is coming to Olathe Public Schools this month, and it’s meant to evokes the district’s founding more than a half a century ago.

After 14 years of its current branding and logo, the district will bear a refreshed look starting in July.

Last month, the Board of Education voted to approve a new logo and brand after nearly a year-long rebranding process carried out with help of Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based consultant.

Becky Grubaugh, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for the Olathe School District, presented the new brand to the board and led them through the design process and final recommendations.

The original goal, as presented to the board, was to modernize the logo for Olathe Public Schools and create one brand that could be used to communicate and promote the district in a cohesive way, Grubaugh said.

“One of our goals was cohesion. We talk about Olathe growing so fast that we can’t catch up with ourselves,” she told the board.

The brand that had been in use for much of the past 15 years featured the word “Olathe” written in cursive script with the “O” encasing a red, apple-shaped globe.

The new brand will be the fourth logo the district has carried since its founding in the mid-1960s.

The new logo continues to pay homage to the district’s original logo with the image of an apple, but the district’s rebranding webpage notes that that original logo was not the product of community collaboration like this new one is.

“It is important now more than ever that this process involves community input and that we ask the question of what the Olathe Public Schools means to our community. Feedback of our current logo strongly indicates that it does not reflect the district’s focus on providing future-ready innovative educational programs, but reflects more of the past,” the district says on its rebranding page.

The new brand includes a new logo, new colors, new typography and new, “enhanced vision statement,” according to the board’s website.

“Their Future Is Our Future” is a refreshed take on the previous tagline of “Students Prepared for Their Future.”

According to the distirct, the new logo “features an abstract apple with an ‘O’ in the middle, offering a modern twist on an iconic educational symbol, with an identifier that is truly unique to Olathe.”

That letter “O” evoked at the core of the design is meant to symbolize the “connection and unity that define Olathe Public Schools.”

The apple is a callback to the recognizable red, apple globe of the original logo — which survived into the most recent logo before this one — while also being more simple and modern, according to the district.

Board members at their June meeting shared their enthusiasm for the project and excitement to roll it out to the community.

“I love the apple, I love that it’s a connection. I don’t have questions, I am just thrilled. I have goosebumps,” said board member Claire Reagan.

“I really like the simplicity of the apple and I think it brings some professionalism to that logo that we can use throughout [the district],” added board member Stacey Yurkovich.

Over the next month, all visual communications will be updated with the new logo, colors and tagline.

This project cost $18,600 with no funds being diverted from educational resources or programming but rather from gifts and grant funds not regularly used for classroom supplies.