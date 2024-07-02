The Olathe Fire Department is investigating what led to a fire on the roof of a large warehouse on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Olathe and Johnson County Fire District No. 1 were called to TVH Parts Co., 16355 S. Lone Elm Rd., just before 2:15 p.m.

Capt. Mike Hall, a spokesperson for the Olathe Fire Department, said he and other responding firefighters could see a smoke plume from just outside of Fire Station 51, nearly two-and-a-half miles away.

Hall said crews arrived to find fire on the roof near the northeastern side of the building.

An approximately 300-square-foot area of roof and solar panels was involved in the fire and heavily damaged.

According to Johnson County property records, the building is more than 500,000 square feet of office and warehouse space.

Hall said about 300 TVH employees safely evacuated the building. Among the evacuees were children in the company’s daycare center.

The fire was declared under control by 4 p.m.

Due to the size of the building and the location of the fire, more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act established a firefighter rehab area to monitor the health and hydration of fire crews working the scene.

Hall said fire investigators believe the cause of the fire to be accidental, but an exact cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.