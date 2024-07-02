It isn’t the spot gymnast Leanne Wong of Overland Park wanted on the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team.

At lat week’s U.S. Olympic team trials in Minneapolis, Wong wasn’t able to lock down one of fourth berths on the team, in addition to automatic qualifier Simone Biles, but she is one of the two alternates named to travel to the Paris Summer Olympics, so she knows she’ll be standing by.

“I’m really looking forward just to go to Paris and getting a real Olympic experience,” said Wong. “Even as an alternate I still have a huge role on the team.”’

Biles won the trials with a score of 117.225 over the two-day competition which began last Friday and concluded Sunday night.

Suni Lee, the all-around gold medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finished the trials as runner-up with a score of 111.675. Three other gymnasts — Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — were also named to the U.S. team.

Wong and Joscelyn Roberson of Texarkana, Texas, were named as the traveling alternates.

“Like Simone said, it’s even one of the most important roles because you have to step in any time,” said Wong, who will travel to the Olympic games for the second time.

A pandemic-impacted experience in Tokyo

Three years ago, during the pandemic, Wong traveled to the Tokyo Olympics when there were still heavy restrictions.

Wong ended up being confined to her quarters because of being in close contact with another Olympian who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last time I really had only three days out there (in Tokyo) and was left in my hotel room for the rest of the time,” said Wong. “I’m looking forward to this journey.”

A whirlwind spring of competition and training

Wong followed an unprecedented path this time around.

She competed with the University of Florida during the spring while, at the same time, training for the elite competition that led into last weeks’ Olympic trials.

Wong trained at the university under the supervision of Gator coaches Jenny Rowland and Owen Field.

“It was super quick,” said Wong, the NCAA uneven bars co-champion this year as a junior. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but I’m really proud of where I’m at right now.”

Wong has already won world titles before

Before enrolling at Florida, Wong trained at Great American Gymnastics Express in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Lee and Carey are also University of Florida students, but each chose to bypass collegiate competition in the spring to prepare for the Olympic Trials.

“I think it was a good decision to stay (in college and compete),” said Wong. “Get that experience and show everyone that it’s possible.”

Last fall, Wong was part of the USA team that won the gold medal at the world championships in Antwerp.

After the USA team captured a silver in Tokyo, Wong hopes to fulfill her role in helping the USA team back to the podium as an Olympic champion.