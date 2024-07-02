After two years of sometimes-heated debate about zoning in Prairie Village, the city council has finally approved updates to some of the city’s zoning codes.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday in a 12-1 vote — with Mayor Eric Mikkelson voting with the majority — approved tweaks to zoning codes impacting the city’s few multifamily, commercial and mixed-used districts, including the Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square shopping centers.

Though relatively minor in most city leaders’ view, the changes approved Monday still drew opposition from residents who have opposed zoning code changes at nearly every turn since the idea was first broached two years ago.

The approval comes after two years of conflict between the city and a group of residents opposed to the housing recommendations. (Read more about how that conflict split the city here.)

For the past two years, residents loosely organized under the banner of Stop Rezoning Prairie Village have forcefully opposed any changes to the city’s zoning codes in single-family neighborhoods — which comprise at least 85% of Prairie Village’s zoned land.

In recent months, some of those same residents have started speaking out against any changes to the zoning code in other zoned districts, as well. In particular, the group has pushed back against any potential residential uses in the city’s few commercial districts.

Monday night’s approval means the city’s zoning code will be updated based on the planning commission’s recommendation last month.

The approved zoning code updates impact all districts other than single-family neighborhoods, including multifamily, commercial and mixed-use districts.

A look at the changes

Aside from condensing language into tables and providing outlines for what the city would like to see in different districts, one of the main changes the newly approved zoning code document makes is allowing residential uses in all commercial districts.

This allowance means that in some cases, the exteriors of existing commercial structures can remain unchanged and offer residential uses, City Planner Chris Brewster said.

For example, if First Washington Realty, the owner of both the Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square shopping centers, wanted to build a second story on either complex for residential uses, then it would be allowed as long as the developer adheres to the new zoning code, Brewster said.

By following the new zoning code with no deviations or rezoning applications, Brewster said such a change would only require the planning commission to review a proposed site plan.

The updates also specify more regulations for mixed-use and planned districts, both of which require any potential developer to submit a rezoning application. A rezoning application requires public hearings and approvals from both the planning commission and city council.

After a two-hour long discussion, the city council approved the zoning code updates with the following changes to the mixed use building type standards:

Setting the maximum height for the mixed use district three stories or 40 feet opposed to the originally proposed four stories or 50 feet.

Increasing the minimum green space coverage to 30% on five different building types, opposed to the originally proposed 20% minimum.

A full view of the zoning code updates — without the above mixed-use changes — can be found below, starting on page 29.

Loading...

Residents largely asked the city council to vote “no”

More than a dozen people spoke to the city council on Monday, with only three residents in favor of moving forward with the zoning code updates.

Most of the residents who spoke on Monday shared similar sentiments to that of Ed Boersma, who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign challenging Selders Ward 2 last fall. Boersma asked the city council to listen to what the residents have been asking for in recent months: To keep residential uses out of commercial districts.

Some residents asked the city to vote against rezoning —which the city has remained adamant has never been on the table — and to keep Prairie Village the same as it was intended to be when it was created.

Resident Leon Patton said moving forward with the zoning code updates will result in “a serious trust issue.”

Patton pointed to an October 2023 decision by the city council that stated lot size modifications would be left untouched in all districts during the zoning code updates process.

The changes to one multifamily district contradicts that statement by taking individual unit sizes from 2,500 square feet to 1,750 square feet, Patton said.

“People complain about (Prairie) Villagers becoming angry,” Patton said. “As I’ve said before, if you don’t want us to be angry, quit making us angry.”

Brewster, the city planner, told the city council he believes the changes in the multifamily district Patton referenced reflect a density standard rather than a minimum lot size.

One of the few public commenters who supported moving forward with the recommendations was Ruth Hopkins, who served as a Ward 2 councilmember from 1992 to 2016. Hopkins said she cannot remember any other topic garnering the same “level of anger, disrespect and hostility” as the zoning code updates.

“Tonight, I am speaking for the silent majority in Prairie Village,” Hopkins said. “For those of us who have been watching from the sidelines. But I think it’s time we speak up.”

The city council discussed the updates for two hours

A vast majority of the three-hour city council meeting Monday centered around the zoning code updates. It was the sole action item on the council’s agenda.

Councilmembers asked clarifying questions about what hypothetical projects would be allowed under the zoning code updates, when a project would trigger the need for a rezoning application and where the 200-foot radius for a rezoning application notice starts for a single property.

Councilmember Terry O’Toole, who is the council’s planning commission liaison, made a motion to approve the zoning code updates and scale back height maximums in the mixed-use district. He also accepted a friendly amendment to the motion to increase green space minimums in the same district.

Councilmembers Lori Sharp and Selders said they wanted to vote on pieces of the zoning code updates separately, specifically pulling out the allowance of residential uses in commercial districts.

Sharp said she believed having some residential uses in commercial districts is worthwhile but that developers should be required to submit a rezoning application in order to achieve such a project.

Selders made a motion to amend O’Toole’s underlying motion to remove residential uses from only one commercial district, C-2. This is the district where the Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square reside.

That motion failed in a 7-6 vote, with the mayor and Councilmembers Ron Nelson, Chi Ngyuen, Tyler Agniel, Greg Shelton, Ian Graves and O’Toole casting the dissenting votes.

The governing body in a 12-1 vote ultimately approved the zoning code updates with the amendments in O’Toole’s motion. Selders cast the lone dissenting vote on the motion.

Go deeper: Watch the entire meeting online here, with the city council’s discussion starting at 1:07:20.