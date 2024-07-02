Home appliance retailer Warners’ Stellian opens first JoCo store

A company offering a variety of home appliances has officially made its Johnson County debut.
Minnesota-based Warners’ Stellian has wrapped up construction and officially opened its new store in Leawood on June 20.
Warners’ Stellian operates at 5101 W. 135th St.
- The appliance store operates at the Cornerstone of Leawood shopping center, just off West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.
- There, it neighbors CVS and restaurant and bar Talk of the Town.
- Warners’ Stellian operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Warners’ Stellian has been around since the 1950s
- The name of the company serves as a combination of multiple owners’ names — Jim Warner, who bought the company in 1971, and the original owners, Steve and Lillian Farkas.
- Warners’ Stellian’s inventory consists of a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from refrigerators and wall ovens to outdoor grills and air conditioners.
- The company also gears toward “green” friendly operations by shipping appliances in recyclable material.
This marks the company’s first Johnson County store
- The Leawood store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro.
- Warners’ Stellian was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota, and it primarily operates in that state.
- In addition to Minnesota, the company also has stores in Iowa.
