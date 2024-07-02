fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Home appliance retailer Warners’ Stellian opens first JoCo store

Warners Stellian
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A company offering a variety of home appliances has officially made its Johnson County debut.

Minnesota-based Warners’ Stellian has wrapped up construction and officially opened its new store in Leawood on June 20.

Warners’ Stellian operates at 5101 W. 135th St.

  • The appliance store operates at the Cornerstone of Leawood shopping center, just off West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • There, it neighbors CVS and restaurant and bar Talk of the Town.
  • Warners’ Stellian operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Warners Stellian Leawood
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Warners’ Stellian has been around since the 1950s

  • The name of the company serves as a combination of multiple owners’ names — Jim Warner, who bought the company in 1971, and the original owners, Steve and Lillian Farkas.
  • Warners’ Stellian’s inventory consists of a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from refrigerators and wall ovens to outdoor grills and air conditioners.
  • The company also gears toward “green” friendly operations by shipping appliances in recyclable material.

This marks the company’s first Johnson County store

  • The Leawood store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro.
  • Warners’ Stellian was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota, and it primarily operates in that state.
  • In addition to Minnesota, the company also has stores in Iowa.

About the author

Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

