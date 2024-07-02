Home appliance retailer Warners’ Stellian opens first JoCo store

A company offering a variety of home appliances has officially made its Johnson County debut.

Minnesota-based Warners’ Stellian has wrapped up construction and officially opened its new store in Leawood on June 20.

Warners’ Stellian operates at 5101 W. 135th St.

The appliance store operates at the Cornerstone of Leawood shopping center, just off West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, it neighbors CVS and restaurant and bar Talk of the Town.

Warners’ Stellian operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Warners’ Stellian has been around since the 1950s

The name of the company serves as a combination of multiple owners’ names — Jim Warner, who bought the company in 1971, and the original owners, Steve and Lillian Farkas.

Warners’ Stellian’s inventory consists of a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from refrigerators and wall ovens to outdoor grills and air conditioners.

The company also gears toward “green” friendly operations by shipping appliances in recyclable material.

This marks the company’s first Johnson County store

The Leawood store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro.

Warners’ Stellian was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota, and it primarily operates in that state.

In addition to Minnesota, the company also has stores in Iowa.

