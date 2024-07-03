What was once a place to grab a slice of pizza will soon offer burgers and fries instead.

Construction is underway on the future home of a new Five Guys location in Overland Park.

The burger chain will replace pizza eatery Pie Five, which closed its last Johnson County location earlier this summer.

Five Guys will operate at 9133 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will occupy a space at the Glenwood Commons shopping center, just off West 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Pie Five occupied that space for roughly a decade.

Five Guys will operate near Summer Moon Coffee and WingStop.

Five Guys offers fast-casual American fare

The Virginia-based chain is known primarily for its “handcrafted” burgers and fries.

In addition to burgers and fries, Five Guys’ menu also features items like hot dogs with cheese and bacon, as well as grilled cheese sandwiches and BLT sandwiches.

The restaurant also offers milkshakes in various flavors, such as strawberries, peanut butter and bananas.

This will mark Five Guys’ seventh JoCo location

The newest Overland Park restaurant will also serve as the company’s fourth in the city — including one at Overland Park’s Bluhawk development.

Another location opened earlier this summer in Shawnee.

The chain also has locations in Mission and Olathe.

