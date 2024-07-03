fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Local Government

PHOTOS: Overland Park unveils rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 on 75th Street

Share this story:

City and community leaders marked the opening of the rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 in Overland Park with an
City and community leaders marked the opening of the rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 in Overland Park with an "uncoupling" ceremony. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park’s newly rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 near 75th and Conser streets is officially open.

Last Friday, city leaders and community members gathered to dedicate the fire station with a formal hose “uncoupling” ceremony — the fire service equivalent of a ribbon cutting.

Old Firehouse No. 41 served city for decades

The former Firehouse No. 41 sat in roughly the same footprint as the new building on property donated years ago to the city by the Marty family.

Once called the Marty Memorial Station, the old fire station was demolished after about 50 years of service.

Overland Park Fire Department Honor Guard Coordinator DJ Hollandsworth at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration on Friday.
Overland Park Fire Department Honor Guard Coordinator DJ Hollandsworth at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration on Friday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Over the last several months, the city has been building a new 12-bunk, two-story fire station.

The new firehouse is equipped with modern features to be more environmentally sustainable and to protect firefighters’ health, the city says.

“This state of the art facility will enable our responders to continue carrying out that same mission for the next 50 years,” Overland Park Fire Chief Alan Long said.

During the construction period, a small crew was stationed in the pool house at the decommissioned Marty Pool nearby.

Here are some photos from the dedication:

Overland Park's new Firehouse No. 41 celebrated its reopening on Friday.
Overland Park’s new Firehouse No. 41 celebrated its reopening on Friday, June 28. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Overland Park Fire Chief Alan Long at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration on Friday.
Overland Park Fire Chief Alan Long speaks from inside the vehicle bay at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Overland Park's new Firehouse No. 41 celebrated its reopening on Friday.
Overland Park’s new Firehouse No. 41 is on the same site as the old firehouse, which is on land originally dedicated to the city by the Marty family. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
City and community leaders marked the opening of the rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 in Overland Park with an "uncoupling" ceremony.
City and community leaders marked the opening of the rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 in Overland Park with an “uncoupling” ceremony. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
City and community leaders marked the opening of the rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 in Overland Park with an "uncoupling" ceremony.
The Overland Park Fire Honor Guard during the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration on Friday, June 28. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Overland Park City Manager Lori Curtis Luther at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration on Friday.
Overland Park City Manager Lori Curtis Luther adds her comments at the Firehouse No. 41 rededication celebration. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The flags outside of Overland Park’s Firehouse No. 41 blow in the wind. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Lawsuit over rejected Shawnee apartment plan could go to Kansas Supreme Court
Next article
UrbAna, home goods shop inspired by family journal, opens in Prairie Village

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO