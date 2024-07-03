Overland Park’s newly rebuilt Firehouse No. 41 near 75th and Conser streets is officially open.

Last Friday, city leaders and community members gathered to dedicate the fire station with a formal hose “uncoupling” ceremony — the fire service equivalent of a ribbon cutting.

Old Firehouse No. 41 served city for decades

The former Firehouse No. 41 sat in roughly the same footprint as the new building on property donated years ago to the city by the Marty family.

Once called the Marty Memorial Station, the old fire station was demolished after about 50 years of service.

Over the last several months, the city has been building a new 12-bunk, two-story fire station.

The new firehouse is equipped with modern features to be more environmentally sustainable and to protect firefighters’ health, the city says.

“This state of the art facility will enable our responders to continue carrying out that same mission for the next 50 years,” Overland Park Fire Chief Alan Long said.

During the construction period, a small crew was stationed in the pool house at the decommissioned Marty Pool nearby.

Here are some photos from the dedication: