fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Woman hospitalized after car veers off road in Lenexa, hitting light poles

Share this story:

Looking south on Pflumm Road in Lenexa near the entrance to Post Oak Park. A car went off the road, appearing to knock down multiple light poles in the process. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Officers from the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating after a car crashed through several street light poles and a fence along Pflumm Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pflumm Road.

At the scene, at least three street light poles could be seen down across Pflumm Road from 82nd Street and north to 81st Terrace.

Lenexa firefighters were able to quickly extricate the driver, who was trapped inside the car near the entrance to Post Oak Park at 81st Terrace and Pflumm Road.

On the scene, a wooden fence slat could also be seen sticking out of the passenger side of the front windshield.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured driver to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Lenexa Police posted on social media site X that Pflumm Road would be closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Street as they investigate.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, told the Post that the driver is an elderly woman who is now in stable condition at the hospital.

“We are still investigating what led to her leaving the roadway,” Chavez said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, police had not said how long Pflumm Road was expected to remain closed.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Prairie Village weighs buying church property. Could it become part of new city hall?

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO