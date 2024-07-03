Officers from the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating after a car crashed through several street light poles and a fence along Pflumm Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pflumm Road.

At the scene, at least three street light poles could be seen down across Pflumm Road from 82nd Street and north to 81st Terrace.

Lenexa firefighters were able to quickly extricate the driver, who was trapped inside the car near the entrance to Post Oak Park at 81st Terrace and Pflumm Road.

On the scene, a wooden fence slat could also be seen sticking out of the passenger side of the front windshield.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured driver to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Lenexa Police posted on social media site X that Pflumm Road would be closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Street as they investigate.

At approximately 2:00 PM, officers responded to a serious crash involving a single vehicle off the roadway in the 8100 block of Pflumm. Pflumm Road will be closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Street while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/BnmKmwkrGt — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) July 3, 2024

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, told the Post that the driver is an elderly woman who is now in stable condition at the hospital.

“We are still investigating what led to her leaving the roadway,” Chavez said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, police had not said how long Pflumm Road was expected to remain closed.

No other details were immediately available.