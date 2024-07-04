fbpx
Subscribe

|

Staff Report
Staff Report
Community Events

Happy Fourth of July, Johnson County! The Post is off Thursday.

Share this story:

Bishop Miege fireworks
Photo credit Shutterstock.

Happy Independence Day, everyone!

The Post staff is taking today off from active publishing to enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

Save for big breaking news, we’ll be back publishing new stories about your community tomorrow, Friday, July 5, starting with our morning newsletter Out Front, which subscribers get in their inbox each weekday before 7 a.m.

In the meantime, see our full rundown of Independence Day celebrations happening today in Johnson County, including several fireworks shows.

About the author

Staff Report
Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

Previous article
Woman hospitalized after car veers off road in Lenexa, hitting light poles
Next article
Bridge to Fit: 4th of July Special – Buy 1 Month, Get 1 Free on Personal Training for Adults 40+

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO