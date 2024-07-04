fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
PHOTOS: Prairie Village celebrates VillageFest at updated Harmon Park

VIllageFest 2024 playground Harmon Park
A young child happily swings at the new Harmon Park playground during VillageFest 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

VillageFest 2024 featured an updated Harmon Park in Prairie Village.

After overnight rain and cloudy skies early, the annual Independence Day celebration kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday under the newly renovated pavilion at Harmon Park at West 77th Place and Delmar Street.

Nearby, families enjoyed a brand new inclusive playground before heading down the hill to a slip and slide, a petting zoo and pie-eating contest.

In case you missed it — or want to spot familiar faces — here’s a look at how VillageFest 2024 went down.

Dinosaur at VillageFest 2024.
A friendly dinosaur skeleton roamed in front of the newly renovated pavilion at Harmon Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Rob Salierno and Eric Mikkelson
Claridge Court, a retirement community Prairie Village, was given the city’s 2024 Community Spirit Award. Claridge Court Executive Director Rob Salierno, above left, accepted the award from Mayor Eric Mikkelson on Thursday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Harmon Park playground kids
Children enjoyed swinging at the new playground at Harmon Park, part of recent updates the city made to the park off West 77th Place and Delmar Street. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Harmon Park playground
The new Harmon Park playground is now open to the public and features treetop-style equipment with slides, swings and more. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 slip and slide
A guaranteed hit at VillageFest: the slip and slide. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 candy throwing
The mayor also threw candy to kids from the ladder of a firetruck. Above, the (mostly) friendly competition to catch as much candy as possible. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 pony rides
The pony rides at VillageFest 2024 brought a smile to this little girl’s face. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 bubbles
Another hit at VillageFest: the bubble station. Above, a little boy was thrilled with a large bubble. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 face painting
The line to the face-painting station at VillageFest was long but seemingly worth it. Take this girl’s reaction to her face paint and glitter as evidence. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
VillageFest 2024 snow cones
It was a bit muggy on Thursday morning after the rain, and some like this young girl took that opportunity to cool down with sno-cones. Above, she carefully picks flavors for her shaved ice snack. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

