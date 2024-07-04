VillageFest 2024 featured an updated Harmon Park in Prairie Village.

After overnight rain and cloudy skies early, the annual Independence Day celebration kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday under the newly renovated pavilion at Harmon Park at West 77th Place and Delmar Street.

Nearby, families enjoyed a brand new inclusive playground before heading down the hill to a slip and slide, a petting zoo and pie-eating contest.

In case you missed it — or want to spot familiar faces — here’s a look at how VillageFest 2024 went down.