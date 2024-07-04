After overnight rain and cloudy skies early, the annual Independence Day celebration kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday under the newly renovated pavilion at Harmon Park at West 77th Place and Delmar Street.
Nearby, families enjoyed a brand new inclusive playground before heading down the hill to a slip and slide, a petting zoo and pie-eating contest.
In case you missed it — or want to spot familiar faces — here’s a look at how VillageFest 2024 went down.
👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.