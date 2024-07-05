Gerald “Jerry” Lee Doherty, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024, at the age of 86. Born on November 28, 1937, Jerry lived a life full of travel, family dedication, and love.

Jerry married Elizabeth “Libby” Doherty in 1960, at the age of 22, and together they shared a lifetime of love and companionship until her passing in 2016. He traveled the world and experienced its marvels with his family. Jerry bought cheese at Harrods while Libby gathered souvenirs at Burberry. He carried heavy suitcases full of Portmeirion dishes back home as gifts and told stories of customs agents opening his suitcases full of china. His adventures varied from driving on the German Autobahn and riding trains across Europe to enjoying swiss fondue at the top of the Matterhorn and riding the London underground. Jerry was always out-front scouting for the next lunch, dinner spot, or ideally a pub in between, while ensuring the family visited all the castles and museums his children’s legs could handle, creating unforgettable family memories.

Jerry began his professional career at the age of 19 with Trans World Airlines (TWA) in 1957. While working full-time at TWA he attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City at night. Jerry’s 37-year tenure at TWA culminated in his role as Chief Technology Officer before he retired in 1994. In 1995, Jerry joined the City of Shawnee, where he served for 17 years, achieving the role of Chief Information Officer. The Mayor of the City of Shawnee, Kansas proclaimed February 29 as Jerry Doherty Day in his honor. After 52 years of hard work and dedication, Jerry retired and enjoyed his well-earned rest.

Another passion of Jerry’s was tirelessly hosting many family dinners, especially on Sundays, where he and Libby continued to raise their family as adults and enjoined their spouses into the family and eventually grandchildren and most recently great-grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed gathering supplies, preparing delicious meals, and providing a comfortable place to gather. He made his home the castle for our extended family. Many holidays were spent gathering the extended families at Jerry and Libby’s home, creating family memories for all. Later in life, he enjoyed taking his family to nice dinners and happy hour whenever possible.

Jerry raised four children: Shawn (Molly), Shannon (Rebecca), Stacy (Bill), and Scott (Kristen). He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren: Meghan (Evan), Ryan (Ali), Patrick (Monica), Spencer, Josie, Oliver, Charlie, and Ethan. Most recently, he was a loving great-grandfather to George and Benjamin. His family also included their two close nephews, John (Vicki) and Mike (Elizabeth), as well as their children, Katie, Bailey, Michael, Jake, John, Max, and Zach.

In his final years, Jerry found comfort and peace living at his home for 55 years in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City where he was born.

A private service for family members will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to honor and remember Jerry. We appreciate everyone’s love and support and encourage everyone to share their favorite memories of Jerry on this memorial website. Donations in his memory are going to support the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative as Jerry’s childhood dream was to be a Forest Ranger and Jerry enjoyed many family caravans across Kansas to visit Colorado’s mountains, peaks, and rivers.

Jerry’s legacy of love, dedication, and adventure will live on in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.