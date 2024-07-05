August 19, 1946 — June 27, 2024

Patricia Ann Pugh, 77, of Kansas City, KS, passed away on June 27, 2024 at St. Lukes Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Born August 19,1946 to William and Dororthy Nease. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth D. Pugh in 1965 and together they had two children, James and Julie. Then came seven grandchildren.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She worked as a banker, then retailer. She retired from Macy’s in 2014.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Nease, husband Kenneth Pugh in 2017 and grandson Kaiden Colson in 2018. She is survived by sisters Darlene Hackworth (John) of DeSoto, KS.; Carol Peterson of Olathe, KS.; Son James Pugh (Christine) of Kansas City, KS.; daughter Julie Colston (Shane) of Kansas City, KS; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Shawnee Civic Center located at 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216.

