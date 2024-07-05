Randall James Evans, 54, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away at his home on June 24, 2024. He was born to Charles and Madelyn (Pegge) Evans in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, on August 5, 1969.

Randy worked as a drywall finisher and took great pride in his craftsmanship. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing his guitar, as well as bass guitar for a local band called Stilt. Animals were important to Randy, especially his beloved dog, Mondo, who never left his side. On weekends, you could find Randy tinkering around with his cars or riding his motorcycle.

Storytelling was one of Randy’s specialties. He would get a twinkle in his bright blue eyes and took great joy in the art of relaying a hilariously dramatic tale to others. You were in for a real treat to hear him tell one of his many stories of mischief.

He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his older brother, Mark. Left behind to cherish his memory are his brothers Robert (wife Linda) and Scott, his sister Julie Pless, sister-in-law Reba, and many heartbroken nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Randy tremendously.

A celebration of life will be planned soon to honor his memory.