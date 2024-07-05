SMSD News: We are One Shawnee Mission and we are ALL IN

July 1 marked the start of the 2024-2025 school year in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD).

It also officially was the first day Dr. Michael Schumacher began to serve as Superintendent.

Click here for a message from Dr. Schumacher.

Dr. Schumacher shared that the dedication of everyone in the SMSD – students, their families, educators, and the extended community, helped inspire the district’s theme for 2024-2025.

“I promise to be ALL IN, and I know you will be, too,” Schumacher added.

Being ALL IN means being willing to face challenges head-on and work together to overcome them, and it means working tirelessly to ensure that each student and staff member feels a sense of belonging. No matter where our students are on their journey- from entering their first day of Pre-K to taking their final classes before graduation- being ALL IN helps us meet them where they are so they can achieve their personal best.

“I look forward to getting started with each and every one of you very soon,” Schumacher expressed as he addressed the community. “Until then, we are ONE Shawnee Mission and we are ALL IN!”

Superintendent Schumacher assumed the role soon after the Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved an updated Strategic Plan. Click here for more information.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

