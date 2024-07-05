One of the first retail tenants at the new Merriam Grand Station development has begun to take shape.

Construction appears to have nearly wrapped up on a new Starbucks location at the site of the former Kmart department store just off Interstate 35 — just in time for the coffee shop to open later this summer, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Post this week.

Starbucks will operate at SM Parkway and Antioch Road

The coffee chain is building a new store on the west side of the mixed-use Merriam Grand Station development, on the site of the former Kmart store, which was demolished in 2022 after being closed for nearly a decade.

Across Shawnee Mission Parkway, Starbucks will operate near two other relatively new fast-casual chains, Caribou Coffee and Chipotle.

Construction as a whole will wrap up on the overall development in 2026.

Merriam Grand Station will feature other restaurants, retail

Mediterranean chain CAVA and breakfast eatery HomeGrown also intend to open new locations at the prominent development.

Iowa-based brewery and eatery 30hop also recently announced plans to occupy a space at the site.

In its final form, the mixed-use development will also feature apartments and a public gathering space.

This marks the 50th Starbucks in total for Johnson County

In terms of stand-alone Starbucks stores, the new Merriam location would serve as the 24th location in Johnson County.

But the Seattle-based chain also operates several more stores within grocery stores and other venues across the county.

Nearby, another Starbucks is in the works at the redeveloping Georgetown Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.

