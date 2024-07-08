Overland Park Police detained two people after a car sped away from officers in Kansas City, Missouri, officers Saturday night.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Off. John Lacy told the Post on Monday that a Kansas City, Missouri, officer attempted to stop a gray Audi at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, but the driver did not stop.

Lacy said KCPD’s helicopter followed the vehicle over Johnson County.

The Audi entered Johnson County on westbound Interstate 435 and exited at Quivira Road.

Lacy said the car eventually stopped in a parking lot near 109th Street and Quivira Road, where a man and woman ran into a wooded area.

Overland Park officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers found the Audi at the dead-end of 109th Street, in a parking lot outside of the independent senior living community Delmar Gardens of Overland Park, 12100 West 109th St., just before 9 p.m.

KCPD’s helicopter was still overhead and helped Overland Park officers locate both people in the woods between Delmar Gardens and the Quivira Falls neighborhood.

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to assist officers with a ladder to get the suspects out of a ravine in the wooded area.

“The male driver was issued citations by KCMO PD on the scene and was taken into custody by OPPD,” Lacy said. “KCMO PD will file additional charges in their jurisdiction.”

Both suspects were transported to a nearby hospital by Johnson County Med-Act after they complained of pain following their arrests.

Both were checked for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking records show that Overland Park Police arrested a 45-year-old De Soto man at 9:08 p.m.

He was booked into the jail at 4:28 a.m. Sunday on a pending charge of felony possession.

No other details have been released.