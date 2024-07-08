JCCC Updates: Johnson County adult education changes lives, strengthens communities

By Leslie Dykstra, Program Director, Johnson County Adult Education

Did you know eight percent of Kansas adults do not have their high school diplomas?

That means nearly 1 in 10 working-age adults do not qualify for nearly half of the jobs on the market. It’s difficult enough for business owners to find qualified employees, but even more so when the potential workforce does not meet the basic requirements to be considered for the job.

It’s estimated that by 2031, nearly 72% of all job openings will require more than a high school diploma. This is where Johnson County Adult Education comes in.

Johnson County Adult Education

Johnson County Adult Education (JCAE), part of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Johnson County Community College (JCCC), helps transform the lives of working-age adults who need to earn their high school diplomas. Our free, flexible GED study program helps students plan for their future. The dedicated staff and volunteers with JCAE work to help all GED students achieve their goals. Students receive one-on-one attention. There are fewer than 25 students in each class, and each student is assigned a transition coach to guide them through their next steps, whether that’s moving on to post-secondary education or searching for a new job. The JCAE College Guarantee Scholarship provides all JCAE graduates with a $600 scholarship when they enroll at JCCC within 12 months of completing their GED.

JCAE also provides the community with free, in-person English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. These classes are available for permanent residents over the age of 18 and registration for the Fall 2024 session starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 8 at the West Park Center in Overland Park.

Jumpstarting career goals

In addition to GED and ESL courses, JCAE also manages the Accelerating Opportunity: Kansas (AO-K) program, which helps students earn their high school diploma and get a jumpstart on their career goals at the same time. AO-K students are enrolled in JCCC credit classes while they pursue their GED. Some AO-K students may even qualify for full tuition waivers for specific pathway courses.

Students in the AO-K program can choose from several career pathways that lead to in-demand jobs in industries like automotive technology, web development, and healthcare. These industries have some of the highest growth rates in the job market, and JCAE provides a pipeline of skilled workers ready to take on those jobs.

Transforming lives and strengthening communities

When our students succeed, all of Johnson County succeeds. Studies show that adults with a high school diploma:

Qualify for more jobs that offer family-sustaining wages;

Are less likely to be unemployed;

Are less likely to need taxpayer-funded public assistance;

Enjoy better health;

And are less likely to be incarcerated.

According to the Coalition of Adult Basic Education, for every 400,000 adults who earn their high school diploma in the U.S., it’s estimated that the U.S. economy gains $2.5 billion back in tax revenue and reduced expenses. That’s more than $6,000 per graduate!

Learn more

Community members can get involved with JCAE’s literacy volunteer program. Volunteers have always been a vital part of student success and a significant reason why they choose JCAE to help them reach their educational goals. To learn more about how you can make a difference by assisting JCAE students, contact Jill Sigler, Volunteer Coordinator, at jsigler@jccc.edu or 913-469-7677.

Do you know someone ready to earn their Kansas high school diploma or GED? Tell them about JCAE’s upcoming enrollment session from July 29-August 1. JCAE offers classes both online and in-person at six locations throughout Johnson County. Classes are taught in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Prospective students can call 913-469-2323 or visit JCAE’s website to get started. Start your journey toward tomorrow’s success with JCCC!