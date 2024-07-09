A national footwear retailer will soon unveil a new Johnson County store.

Lormax Stern, the Michigan-based owner of the Quivira 95 shopping center, recently announced plans for DSW to open a new Overland Park store by the winter of 2025.

The new DSW will be at 11880 W. 95th St.

The store will move into a space on the west side of the Quivira 95 shopping center, just off West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Office supply store chain Staples previously occupied that space, before closing sometime last year.

DSW will neighbor Verizon and Ulta Beauty at the shopping center.

DSW offers footwear and accessories

The retailer is primarily known for its wide range of footwear, from athletic shoes and sneakers to sandals and slippers.

In addition to shoes, DSW also sells various accessories like backpacks, watches, socks and belts, as well as water bottles and other drinkware.

The store offers items for men, women and children.

DSW has other KC-area stores

DSW, an Ohio-based retailer, operates another Overland Park location, further south at 12160 Blue Valley Pkwy.

The company also has a store at the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa, near the new planned location.

It’s unclear what the new store at 95th and Quivira will mean for that nearby Oak Park Commons store.

Across the state line, DSW also has a store at the Zona Rosa shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri.

