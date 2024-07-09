A national footwear retailer will soon unveil a new Johnson County store.
Lormax Stern, the Michigan-based owner of the Quivira 95 shopping center, recently announced plans for DSW to open a new Overland Park store by the winter of 2025.
The new DSW will be at 11880 W. 95th St.
- The store will move into a space on the west side of the Quivira 95 shopping center, just off West 95th Street and Quivira Road.
- Office supply store chain Staples previously occupied that space, before closing sometime last year.
- DSW will neighbor Verizon and Ulta Beauty at the shopping center.
DSW offers footwear and accessories
- The retailer is primarily known for its wide range of footwear, from athletic shoes and sneakers to sandals and slippers.
- In addition to shoes, DSW also sells various accessories like backpacks, watches, socks and belts, as well as water bottles and other drinkware.
- The store offers items for men, women and children.
DSW has other KC-area stores
- DSW, an Ohio-based retailer, operates another Overland Park location, further south at 12160 Blue Valley Pkwy.
- The company also has a store at the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa, near the new planned location.
- It’s unclear what the new store at 95th and Quivira will mean for that nearby Oak Park Commons store.
- Across the state line, DSW also has a store at the Zona Rosa shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri.
