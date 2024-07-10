A popular ice cream shop that got its start in Kansas City, Missouri, will soon unveil its newest Johnson County location.

Betty Rae’s will celebrate its grand opening in Merriam on Thursday, rewarding the first 50 customers in line with up to two scoops of free ice cream — and various other treats like all-day free toppings.

The new Merriam ice cream shop will feature a test kitchen, offering customers a first try of new flavors.

Betty Rae’s will be at 5740 Antioch Road

The ice cream shop will operate at the Merriam Town Center, just off Johnson Drive and Antioch Road.

At the shopping center, Betty Rae’s will neighbor Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and the Cinemark movie theatre.

Once it opens, Betty Rae’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new shop will double as a production facility

According to a news release, owner Matt Shatto expects the new production side of the Merriam location to increase the company’s production abilities by 300% through the next year.

At its test kitchen, customers can also preview new ice cream flavors before they debut at other Betty Rae’s locations.

The shop will rotate its test flavors every month.

Betty Rae’s has another JoCo location coming

This summer, the company also announced plans to open a new store in Prairie Village.

That location at 5330 W. 95th St. is slated for a late July or early August opening.

Once the Prairie Village location opens, the Kansas City-based company will have three Johnson County locations, including the Olathe shop that opened last fall.

Want more food and drink news? New eatery offering taste of Argentina coming soon to downtown Shawnee