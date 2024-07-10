Motorcyclist injured in T-bone crash with car in Shawnee

A man in his 20s has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into another vehicle Tuesday night, Shawnee Police say.

The wreck happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Nieman Road in Shawnee.

Police and firefighters closed the southbound lanes of Nieman Road at 74th Street as they arrived at the crash scene.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee Public Information Officer Emily Rittman said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Nieman when a car exited a private drive.

The car, a Hyundai passenger car, appeared to be coming from a parking lot near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 11010 W 74th Terr.

The motorcycle then struck the vehicle on its driver’s side.

The impact threw the rider approximately 75 feet from his motorcycle. Rittman said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the motorcyclist, who has only been identified as being in his early 20s, to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The people inside of the car, including the driver, and several witnesses remained at the scene to talk to police.

A tow truck removed both vehicles, and all lanes were reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.