Opening in sight for new Overland Park golf ‘superstore’

A retailer specializing in all things golf will soon unveil its first Johnson County store.

PGA Tour Superstore has set an opening date of July 27 for its new Overland Park store in the former home of a Whole Foods supermarket.

PGA Tour Superstore will be at 6221 W. 119th St.

The store will open in a space at the Fountains Shopping Center in southern Overland Park, just off 119th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Whole Foods previously occupied that space before moving into a new building at the Overland Crossing shopping center last year.

PGA Tour Superstore will be located near New Balance and Nico and Ana’s Italian Street Food.

PGA Tour Superstore offers golf equipment and attire

The retailer offers golf clubs and golf balls in a wide range of colors and sizes.

The Overland Park store will also feature a club fitting studio, practice bays, golf simulators and a putting green for golf lessons.

PGA Tour also sells athletic clothing for both men and women in addition to accessories, such as luggage and shoes.

This marks the first PGA Tour Superstore in JoCo

The Overland Park store will also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Georgia-based retailer.

The company is owned by Arthur Blank, who also owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and cofounded home improvement retailer The Home Depot.

Outside of Kansas, the golf retailer operates more than 70 locations across the country.

