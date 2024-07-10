Current Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s controversial election investigation dominated a public forum Tuesday night between Hayden and his Republican primary challenger, former Undersheriff Doug Bedford.

The event, hosted by the Johnson County Post, drew roughly 100 people to the community room at Central Resource Library in Overland Park.

The candidates sparred frequently — at times, in personal terms — over not only local elections and Hayden’s investigation (which in nearly three years has yielded no criminal charges) but also the sheriff’s department’s budget, a countywide drug task force and Hayden’s interactions with the county commission.

Who are the candidates?

Incumbent Sheriff Calvin Hayden, who is running for his third term

Former Undersheriff Doug Bedford, who worked for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 2021

