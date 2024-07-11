Bridge to Fit: Does walking count as exercise?

Does walking count as exercise? It depends.

If you’re starting your fitness journey and walk under 5K steps daily, then yes.

But.

If you walk 7 to 10K steps per day, then walking isn’t challenging enough to count as cardio or as a strength-training exercise.

Please note that I am not saying walking isn’t part of a holistic approach to fitness and health, but I am saying getting your steps in should not be considered your only form of cardio and strength training.

At BridgeFit, we take a holistic approach to fitness and health. We are not just a flexibility, strength, or cardio gym.

We see fitness broken down into 3 buckets:

Strength

Flexibility

Cardio

You need all of these to get to your goal, age well (Increase life expectancy and decrease health related risks), and be able to do the things you want a love to do outside the gym.

So, in each workout, you will have all three of these components, but how much of what will depend on you and your goals.

Overall, from a holistic fitness perspective, we believe your fitness program should include:

7 to 10K Steps per day

2 – Strength training sessions (minimum)

3 – 30 minutes of cardio ( Moderate to heavy breathing)

Flexibility/Movement routine specific to the root cause of any flexibility/movement restrictions

All of these components have been shown to impact goals, increase life expectancy, and decrease health-related risk. How someone should do this looks different for everyone. This is why we believe in a personalized approach that meets you where you are at.

I know what you’re thinking. That is a lot, but we can help.

