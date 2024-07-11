Jeanne Firth experienced a culture shock when she transferred to Shawnee Mission schools as an elementary student.

Firth, a 2002 Shawnee Mission East graduate, transferred from the Center School District in southern Kansas City, Missouri. As she reflects on this early childhood move to Johnson County, she now recognizes it as a drastic shift in her own life that still shapes the way she now, as a social scientist and geographer, questions the world.

It also heavily influenced her new book “Feeding New Orleans: Celebrity Chefs and Reimagining Food Justice,” which centers around land rights and gift-giving in the Crescent City.

“It was such a radical change around race and class and culture,” Firth said, of her childhood move. “It is still one of the animating questions of my life around what happened, what is this, how are these two experiences that I’ve lived in my life — and thousands of others — so close in proximity yet so different?”

Her upbringing in the Kansas City metro and going on to create a seven-acre youth farm in a New Orleans park led her to pursue a PhD at the prestigious London School of Economics focused on geography and urban studies and subsequently her book “Feeding New Orleans.”

KC upbringing shaped themes in book

Firth’s experience growing up in Kansas City, Missouri and then moving across State Line Road to Johnson County brought up questions about the differences between the two communities.

She and her parents moved directly behind her grandparents’ house in Prairie Village, which Firth said had a racially restrictive covenant on its property records at the time — formerly prohibiting the sale of the home to anyone who is Black or Jewish. (There is now a way for cities and homeowners to more easily erase such covenants from property records through a new state law.)

Firth now better understands than she did then that the differences in race, class and culture between Kansas City and Johnson County are based on the region’s decades-old history of redlining and explicit housing discrimination.

Johnson County’s exclusionary history with redlining and racist deed restrictions have led to the county diversifying at a slower rate than the rest of the country. Nearly 78% of Johnson Countians are white, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

“This is the history, right, of why suddenly I’m in an overwhelmingly white community —not exclusively white, by overwhelmingly,” Firth said, about her upbringing.

But Firth also admits that the education she got at SM East, along with the support and encouragement she received from her teachers and peers, helped her believe in herself as a scholar and an academic, propelling into her career.

Firth founded a New Orleans youth farm

In 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, Firth moved to New Orleans. She and a handful of others started Grow Dat Youth Farm, a nonprofit that aims to hire a multicultural team of teenagers to grow food in New Orleans.

Grow Dat Youth Farm has created more than 620 jobs for youth since 2011, grows 50,000 pounds of produce annually and hosts thousands of students and guests annually, according to its website.

The goal of the farm is to bring together teenagers of different classes, races, genders and sexual identities, who may never otherwise meet and foster leaders, Firth said.

Five years ago, Firth decided to press pause on her work with Grow Dat Youth Farm and reflect on the work of the farm at New Orleans’ City Park.

The farm sits on land where more than a dozen plantations have been documented to have once existed, Firth said. When the land became City Park, it was a segregated whites-only public space. Before Hurricane Katrina, there were several golf courses at the park, including where Grow Dat farm resides.

Her experience growing up on both sides of the state line in the Kansas City area shaped her questioning about New Orleans’ history and the food justice movement that followed Hurricane Katrina, with celebrity chefs starting food banks and foundations.

Firth said her five years of PhD research in geography resulted in “Feeding New Orleans,” questioning food justice and redevelopment post-Hurricane Katrina.

The book centers around land rights, gift giving

Firth said “Feeding New Orleans” contemplates the cost and benefits of Grow Dat Youth Farm and how the Crescent City has been rebuilding post-Katrina.

There are a few key themes in the book, including:

the unevenness of redevelopment around the city since Katrina, which has disparately impacted people of different races and classes

questioning the history of a piece of land, such as the site of Grow Dat Youth Farm, and understanding how that informs present and future uses

the power structure between gift givers and receivers, such as the givers and receivers at a food bank or a foundation

Additionally, Firth said the book also centers around the hope that people can make communities more just, fair, loving and caring.

“It’s sort of my hope for all of our communities that we are thinking of the kind of world that we want to live in and the kind of communities that we want to live in,” Firth said.

Grow Dat Youth Farm is under threat, Firth says

Since at least March, Grow Dat Youth Farm has been fighting a battle against a new park master plan that contemplates putting a road in the middle of where the farm currently exists.

Firth said a road would render the farm inoperable due to a loss of soil quality and physical spaces like an outdoor teaching kitchen.

“The sad thing is that for small farms and particularly small farms led by people of color and women, the story is land loss,” Firth said. “That is the story over several hundred years of United States history.”

In late April, City Park opted to pause plans and get more public feedback on the master plan that would displace the seven-acre park, The Times-Picayune reports.

Grow Dat Youth Farm hopes to secure a long-term lease for its current site at City Park, according to its Facebook page.

The farm is advocating for a long-term lease for itself — and is accepting letters of support — while the master plan public engagement process continues, according to its Facebook page.

