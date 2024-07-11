An apartment developer wants tax increment financing incentives for a project in Mission.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Block Real Estate Services, LLC plans to seek TIF dollars for the 307-unit apartment complex planned for 5665 Foxridge Dr., the site of a former JC Penney call center just off Metcalf Avenue.

This comes more than a year after developers received the planning commission’s approval for the five-story project. No action has been taken on the plan since spring 2023.

As developers prepare to request incentives for the project, Aaron Mesmer, the company’s executive vice president and chief investment officer, reminded the city council about the project details during a Wednesday committee meeting.

No TIF request packages have been reviewed by the city council at this time.

Expected rent range is $1,568 to $2,800

Mesmer said the proposed development will have 157 one-bedroom units that are each about 800 square feet, in addition to 112 two-bedroom units that are each nearly 1,200 square feet.

There will also be a number of smaller one-bedroom units that are 640 square feet, and a limited number of 10 three-bedroom units — that are similar to penthouses, according to Mesmer — that are each about 2,250 square feet.

The rent range for the smaller one-bedroom units begins at $1,568 a month and goes up to $2,800 a month for the two-bedroom units.

Mesmer said the penthouse-style three-bedroom units will cost more than $2,800, but gave no further specifics about their price.

Developers plan to include sustainability in TIF request

Mesmer said Block is using other recently approved TIF packages for local projects as guideposts for what to include in the request for 5665 Foxridge.

Mesmer said the company plans to earn one globe under the Green Building Initiative, a certification system that measures the sustainability of real estate.

There are no plans to set aside any apartment units as attainable or affordable housing for lower income residents, he told the council committee.

Instead, Mesmer said the company is working with staff on making a monetary

contribution for an attainable housing fund that the city could use at its discretion. “We don’t necessarily have the ability to incorporate that into the project,” Mesmer said. “Frankly, it’s really a different business in and of itself.”

The mayor wants sustainability efforts increased

Mayor Sollie Flora said that each TIF request is considered individually, and there is no precedent based on previous TIF approvals.

Still, Flora noted that other developments that requested TIF dollars did include an attainable housing component.

Flora also suggested Block revisit the Green Globe certification goal if attainable housing is off the table.

“I think we have done some balancing as a governing body in terms of our different policy preferences in connection with incentives, but if one’s going to be out entirely [attainable housing], I would really encourage you to consider beefing up the other [sustainability],” Flora said.

Mesmer said the company is open to using the potential monetary contribution for an attainable housing fund to pay for more sustainability efforts on the project.

Go deeper: Watch the entire conversation online here, starting at 3:14.