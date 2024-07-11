A new family-friendly entertainment center is heading to a prominent southern Overland Park development.

Colorado-based company Lava Island has submitted plans to open a new facility at the Prairiefire shopping center in a building once identified as a future grocery store.

It’s unclear when exactly plans for the grocery store fell through, but the building off of West 135th Street and Beverly Street has sat vacant for months after construction wrapped up last year.

Officials from Merrill Companies — the owner of the shopping, dining and entertainment district on 135th Street between Lamar and Nall avenues — did not immediately respond to Post inquiries.

Lava Island will open at 6001 W. 135th St.

The facility will operate out of a 43,000-square-foot space near HomeGoods and Chicken N Pickle.

Several factors pointed to a strong possibility that the space was intended for an Amazon Fresh market — including an image from an Amazon Fresh store located in New Jersey that’s still featured on the Prairiefire website.

The building also neighbors the future proposed sites of popular coffee chain Dutch Bros and healthy drive-thru eatery Salad and Go.

Lava Island offers ’the ultimate indoor playground’

Lave Island offer a wide range of activities that are geared toward kids and their families.

The entertainment company’s original location in Colorado features a vast range of indoor activities, including an indoor playground, a trampoline park, a tricycle track and multiple large slides.

Lava Island also has multiple party rooms and a cafe with concessions, like pizza and funnel fries.

This marks the first Lava Island location in JoCo

Lava Island’s original location is in Aurora, Colorado.

The company first opened its doors there in 2018.

Lava Island also intends to open another new location some time soon in Billings, Montana, according to its website.

