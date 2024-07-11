Plans for a seven-acre storage facility is western Shawnee are moving forward.

Earlier this month, the Shawnee Planning Commission approved final site plans for a GarageSuites storage facility on undeveloped land at 6825 Hedge Ln.

At its July 1 meeting, the commission voted 8-0 for the final site plan and final plat for the proposal. Commissioners Amit Bhakta and John Hanson were absent.

“It’s a pretty unique site,” Commissioner Bruce Bienhoff said. “I think it’s a pretty good use of the property.”

Tye Zehner of Strickland Construction is the applicant. Overland Park-based real estate firm Lashbrook Companies is the developer.

The facility would be on currently undeveloped land

The facility would be located west of K-7 Highway and south of 67th Street in a currently heavily-wooded area that has never been developed or platted, according to city documents.

It would be located across from the future Hidden Creek Reserve Townhomes site and near the Shawnee Fire Department’s Fire Station #73 and another self-storage facility fun by Public Storage.

Final site plans detail a seven-building self-storage facility that includes four separate nearly 12,000-square-foot buildings, as well as three other stand-alone structures that range from 6,400 to 12,000 square feet each.

The individual storage spaces are approximately 1,000 square feet. The owners of the facility anticipate storage will be used by small contractors, hobbyists, car collectors, RV owners and small business owners who sell product online, according to city documents.

“In a way, it’s more of an incubator of a small business …. There’s a lot of small businesses that don’t really have the ability to rent 10,000 square feet with a five-year commitment,” site developer Rick Lashbrook, owner of Overland Park-based Lashbrook Companies, said. “Giving them the opportunity to rent, say, 1,000 square feet with one-year commitment is really interesting to a lot of people.”

Since there will be no regular on-site employee, the site will be monitored by security cameras, city documents said.

The developer has a history in Shawnee

Speaking to the commission, Lashbrook pointed out that his family has a long history in Shawnee.

“My family’s been very bullish in the city of Shawnee for many decades,” he said. “My dad (started) the First National Bank of Shawnee at 65th and Long in the 1980s and then subsequently, developed the Westglen Shopping Center. So we’re big supporters and investors in the future of Shawnee.”

Lashbrook Companies has owned the property for about 20 years, and it has proven tough to develop, Lashbrook said.

“We had some challenges not only with the odd shape of the site, but there’s a lot of grade change in the topography that’s made it very difficult to develop this,” he said. “We’ve just tried repeatedly to sell it and every time someone comes in, they can’t make a go of it, so we’re trying to design something here that works for the site.”

What’s next

The Shawnee City Council is scheduled to consider the final site plan and plat for the proposed GarageSuites self-storage facility at its July 22 meeting.

