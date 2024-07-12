March 24, 1938 — July 7, 2024

Charlotte Adelsperger, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas went to her Heavenly Home unexpectedly on July 7th, 2024. She and her twin sister, Alberta, were born March 24, 1938 to Mary (Ransford) and Walter Rist. The family of five was completed with the birth of her little brother, Wally.

Charlotte is survived by the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Adelsperger after just celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. She also has two children, John (Meghan) Adelsperger and Karen (Mark) Hayse. Her grandchildren are Melinda, Maddie, Jack, Jennifer, and Bella; and great-grandchildren Melody and Elijah. Charlotte also loved many granddogs–most recently Finley.

Charlotte grew up in the St. Louis area and graduated from John Burroughs School where her father, Dr. Walter Rist, taught German. She graduated from Washington University, St. Louis (1961) with a BA in Elementary Education. She was a lifetime member of Alpha Chi Omega national sorority. In 1961, she studied at the University of Oslo International Summer School in Norway.

Charlotte had a passion for teaching and a love for her students. Her career began at Crestwood Elementary in St. Louis (1961-63), and as an act of faith, she moved to Kansas City. There, she taught for over 15 years: at Sequoyah School in Shawnee Mission, The Barstow School, and Hope Lutheran. Over the years, many children have enjoyed having her as a private tutor, learning writing skills particularly. She kept in touch with some of her students and was a “favorite” teacher to many.

Her influence reached far beyond teaching. Charlotte was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church for many years before Bob and she came to Colonial Presbyterian. She considered herself “ecumenical” – having served many different denominations through her speaking and writing ministries. She has served and worshipped at Colonial for 21 years, involved in Life Groups, prayer ministries, Bible studies, but most notably just reaching out and loving her Christian family whenever they needed support.

Charlotte was an eloquent writer with inspirational messages of encouragement, hope, and God’s provision. She might be best known for her many poems which she handed to friends or had published. Charlotte wrote four books, including When Your Child Hurts, a devotional for families of children with medical needs, and Through the Generations, a mother’s gift book co-written with her daughter. Her writing appeared in over 200 publications and compilations. She was an active member of Heart of American Christian Writers.

Charlotte believed in “The Four-Fold Life” based on Luke 2:52: “And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature and favor with God and man.” While following Jesus and growing in her faith was her top priority, she was well-rounded. She never knew a stranger and found others “deeply loveable.” She spoke three languages, and had friends all over the world. Charlotte befriended dozens in her Summercrest neighborhood, becoming like a mom or grandma to some. One friend said, “Though I knew she had many relationships, I always felt like I was all that mattered when I was with her.” In addition, Charlotte was a lifelong learner with a sharp mind, delving deep to learn about history related to her Europe trips with Bob, Max, and Donna. She also loved sports and recreation since her teenage years as an undefeated softball pitcher. She played tennis regularly and loved hiking with the family in the Rockies. And in her 80’s she earned age group medals in 5K road races that she did with her daughter. She and Bob were avid Chiefs and Royals fans too.

Charlotte will be deeply missed, but her influence will go on through all the lives she has touched.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.