Property taxes, the county budget and planned growth are the top challenges for Johnson County’s southwestern area, said two candidates running for the 6th District county commission seat.

Incumbent Shirley Allenbrand and challenger Tony Bergida illustrated their differences during an hour-long forum hosted by the Johnson County Post Thursday night at Gardner Library in downtown Gardner.

Along the way they also discussed the sheriff’s investigation into election procedures, a proposal for a homeless services center in Lenexa and advisory committees on diversity and sustainability.

The county commission election is nonpartisan. Because there are three people running — Allenbrand, Bergida and Mike Storm — there will be a primary on Aug. 6 to determine the two top vote-getters, who will go on to the general election in November. Storm did not attend the forum due to illness.

Johnson County’s biggest challenge

The candidates set themselves apart from one another from the start when describing the county’s biggest challenge.

Bergida, who currently serves on the Olathe Planning Commission, owns a small business and is a vice president of finance for a research and development firm, said the problem is high property taxes.

Bergida said he’s running “because I’m sick and tired of high property taxes,” and wants to preserve the county’s quality of life.

“This path that we’re on is not sustainable,” he said. He also said he wants the county to be smarter about growth and not “rubber stamp” every project.

Allenbrand, a longtime businesswoman in the health care services industry, said that the county’s increasing population and development require careful planning, especially for roads and infrastructure.

Tax incentives for development are common among cities, but are not generally voted on by the county commission, she said, adding that the county has the lowest mill levy in the state.

Budget and spending

Along those lines, the candidates discussed the county budget, with Bergida saying the spending level — which would be capped next year at just over $1.8 billion under current projections — is “absolutely not appropriate,” and that the county is overpaying for services and has become less efficient in the past three or four years.

He did not list specific items or programs that should be cut, saying the county should look at items that are redundant with cities and at services that poll low on the county satisfaction survey. He did not name them, saying the redundancies are across the board.

“There’s a number of different ways to get there. I’m not going to over promise in terms of what particular programs,” he said.

Allenbrand said consolidating services is a key way to cut costs. She offered as an example decisions to consolidate four of the county zoning boards into two that hear planning cases and a planning commission.

“We don’t need all those zoning boards. We need a planning commission,” she said.

The county already works with cities and there are few redundancies, she said.

“Yes, the budget is going up but also the service level is going up,” she said, adding that she’d pursue state and federal grants to help pay for services.

The two also differed on the sheriff’s office budget. Allenbrand noted that the sheriff’s budget has doubled recently.

“His budget is the second highest budget within our county,” she said.

Commissioners recently have questioned the sheriff’s budget requests that are made outside of the regular budget writing season.

“Then he [the sheriff] wonders why we don’t trust him. You can’t trust that. You can’t trust when you’re seeing things being already spent before the next year comes around,” she said.

Bergida said some sheriff budget increases should be expected “as threats increase,” mentioning areas near Interstates 35 and 70.

“We should not be putting politics above public safety,” he said.

On Sheriff Hayden’s election investigation

The candidates were asked for their thoughts on Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s investigation of the county’s election procedures, which has run for close to three years but has so far not produced any chargeable crimes.

Allenbrand expressed frustration with the endeavor, saying, “I don’t support what he’s doing. Why are we spending taxpayers dollars on an investigation that has been going on for years?”

“I believe in the system and how it’s working. We have tried to ask him what does he have and nothing’s come forward. I would think after all this time that he would have something to come forward with,” she said.

Bergida stressed that Kansas voters support having an elected sheriff, suggesting that if they disagree with a sheriff’s policies or actions, they can vote him out of office.

“Every single elected official has a mechanism for accountability,” he said. “I do support the independence of the sheriff’s office, regardless if I agree with a particular project or not.”

When pressed further on his personal views of the investigation, Bergida said, “I’m very much a stay-in-your-lane kind of guy. I’m going to focus on the things I can control.”

Both candidates said they will accept the results of the election.

On a new diversity and equity advisory committees

Commission Chairman Mike Kelly last year called for and the commission to approve two volunteer advisory committees — one on diversity, equity and inclusion and the other on sustainability.

Allenbrand and Bergida’s views diverged sharply on that idea.

Bergida did not support it.

“At a time when corporate America is moving away from a lot of these divisive policies, we as a county are moving forward in that direction. So no, I do not support those two committees. I think Johnson County is an incredibly welcoming place. When we first moved here our neighbors brought cookies,” he said.

Allenbrand took the opposite view.

“I don’t understand why people are so upset about the DEI committee. They have no budget, everything they do would get approved through the county commission. Why can’t we have a voice from all people,” she said, adding that a gay couple might not have the same positive experience with neighbors and cookies.

On a proposed homeless shelter in Lenexa

A proposed resource center and shelter for homeless people at a former hotel at I-35 and 95th Street also drew divergent views from the candidates.

“This project is a disaster,” Bergida said.

Homelessness is usually temporary, he said, noting there are some services the county already offers that could arguably be expanded. He objected to the increasing costs of the prospective Lenexa center and said it could pose a threat to residents’ safety.

“For years people understood this, if we build it they will come,” he said. “It’s not about treating people just here in Johnson County.”

He said crime would increase within 1,500 feet of such a facility and that he would prefer the county focus more on prevention.

Allenbrand said the property, which would be purchased with federal COVID-19 relief money, is an opportunity to help people.

“There are so many services going in there to try to help get people back on their feet,” she said.

There are plenty of foundations in the area that are able and interested in the project, and Allenbrand said she expects private money should sustain the project after local funds help get it off the ground in the first three years.

On partisanship in a nonpartisan race

The county commission election is nonpartisan, meaning there will be no party labels next to the names on the ballots. But both Bergida and Allenbrand were open about their own party preferences during the forum.

Bergida brought along some yard signs that carried the Republican Party’s elephant logo.

“Transparency is important to me, and that’s why I have the logo on my sign,” he said. “I will listen to everyone and do my best to represent them. I’m not going to flip-flop on where I stand politically. What you see is what you’re going to get,” as a fiscal conservative, he said.

Allenbrand said she’s been a longtime proud moderate Republican. But changing attitudes in the party have caused her to change her registration to Democratic, she said.

As an example, she mentioned an Old Settlers parade event she attended with her grandchildren, when she was followed to her Jeep by people who called her “a Nazi” and said she was stealing money from taxpayers.

Allenbrand said she was also jarred recently by a cartoon mocking her and county chair Mike Kelly.

“I was so appalled at that leadership and what they are saying and what they are doing. That’s not what I was raised on. That’s not the Republicans I know. I am not part of that group. That’s why I changed parties,” she said.

Bergida said “everyone deserves dignity and respect,” adding, “I don’t think anyone should be coming after my opponent personally in that regard.”

He said he would serve everyone and not be divisive.