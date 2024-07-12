After seven years of serving Johnson County, a K9 officer for the Lenexa Police Department is retiring from the force.

Having racked up hundreds of deployments and drug finds, Kobi, a 10-year-old Dutch Shepherd, served his last shift on July 5. His partner officer Sgt. Rich Sanchez got to formally announce the end of his final day of duty over the police dispatch.

For Sanchez, it was tough making the call, but after Kobi suffered some hip issues and his sense of smell lost its sharpness, it was time to let him be a civilian dog.

“I know he could still do it today. But it’s really not fair to the dogs to keep working, especially when their nose is starting to go, and we’re starting to see some of those medical issues,” he said.

Kobi went out on nearly 600 calls during his time

In Kobi’s time with the Lenexa Police Department, he was sent out 589 times, making 211 narcotics finds and 28 criminal apprehensions, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Kobi made a name for himself by having a keen sense of smell and the ability to track down suspects.

“If there’s anyone that needs to be found — burglars, robbers, rapists, murderers — Kobi is the dog you want,” Sanchez said. “That’s what he’s geared toward. Dogs, they all have different drives, and his hunt drive is very finely tuned.”

Having gone through three handlers in his time on the force, Kobi found a deeper pairing with Sanchez. Sanchez said they were a perfect partnership but admits Kobi was an acquired taste for others.

“Kobi, he has a reputation around here for being mean,” he said. “He’s really not mean. He’s just misunderstood. Because when I take him home, I have a pitbull-labrador mix, and he’s pretty big, and they get along just fine. So, I don’t know. It just depends. He’s misunderstood.”

Kobi hails from Slovakia

Like all dogs in the Lenexa Police Department’s K9 Unit, Kobi was bred in Slovakia.

“They’re actually show dogs. That’s how they started out. Not a lot of people know that,” Sanchez said. “They’re kind of the runt of the litter. Like, if one ear is too floppy and doesn’t stand up, then those dogs gets shipped out to the military and law enforcement.”

When the Lenexa Police Department receives their K9 prospects, they put them through training to see how well they do with activities like tracking and responding to commands.

“When we get them, they really don’t know anything. We call them, ‘Green Dogs,'” Sanchez said. “We’d get them green, and then we train them up in our own academy.”

Once they hit the streets, they’re ready to help officers find everything from people to drugs.

“No matter what it is, it’s all like a game to them, whether it’s finding drugs, or finding people, which is the majority of what he did. It’s part of their prey drive,” Sanchez said.

K9s have a long history in Lenexa PD

Established in 1971, Lenexa Police Department’s K9 Unit was the first in Johnson County and second in the Kansas City metropolitan area, right behind the Kansas City Police Department.

The dogs are integral to the department being able to find people and drugs quickly, Sanchez said.

“Dogs can clear a bush, they can smell the guy in a bush, way before we can even (see) them,” he said. “They can alert us, ‘Hey, there’s someone over here.’ And then we can approach that totally different than just going up there and checking it out with our flashlights.”

Lenexa Police currently has three police dogs in its K9 unit, according to Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police. They are also on call to help other local departments without K9 units and those that need assistance.

Life will be different for Kobi

Kobi is the 30th police K9 to retire from the Lenexa Police Department.

He’ll now live at home with Sanchez as a pet, but after years of being together with each other around the clock, the separation between Kobi and Sanchez — as well as Kobi’s transition to being a civilian dog — is a process that will take time.

“When Rich or the other K9 handlers load up to come to work, the dog comes with them. When he clocks out, the dog goes home with them,” Chavez said. “So 24 hours a day, that dog is with the handler, whether it’s at home or whether it’s at work. So you literally have a dog that gets more time together than the officer gets with his family.”

Since Kobi’s work was based on patterns and precise schedules, Sanchez said he’s been working on getting into some new habits.

“You just play a lot of fetch,” he said laughing. “These dogs have some of the highest drives. So in order to kind of cheat their mind and the system, you just got to give them something to do, give them a job. And then once they do the job, they’re fine.”

Sanchez is also working on getting used to not having Kobi with him.

“I was driving near one of our apartment complexes where we’ve had burglaries before. And I’m just driving through and I keep thinking like, ‘Okay, well, if I see something, I’ll just pop out on him, and I’ll have Kobe with me, and we’ll be fine,'” he said. “But now, it just gets a little lonely because I don’t hear the breathing, I don’t hear the scratching or moving around or anything like that.”

This week, Kobi’s replacement hits the streets. There will be a formal reveal of the new officer soon, Chavez said. Meanwhile, Kobi will be getting his first chance at civilian life in America.

“You want to give them a chance to be a normal dog, which is what we’re trying to do,” he said.

