Royce A. Baxter

August 30, 1943 — July 9, 2024

Royce Adell Baxter, age 80 of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. She was born on August 30, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas, the youngest daughter of William and May (Jacobson) Scofield.

Royce graduated from Topeka High School, class of 1961. Royce married her beloved husband David on December 11, 1962. After many years as a stay-at-home mom, Royce started her job with Bob and Josephine McLeod in their rock and mulch distribution company in 1970. In 1973 the company moved into the West Bottoms of Kansas City and Royce became in charge of the day-to-day business operations. As the company continued to grow, Royce was given more responsibilities and after taking many accounting and payroll courses, she was able to advance within The Crown Stone Companies. This also provided useful when David and Royce opened their own retail liquor store in Shawnee, KS in the 1980’s. Together they built it from a very small store to one of the bigger stores in the area at the time.

Royce decided around 1980, to try her chances at being a company sales representative and cover five southern states. She was one of the first women to head sales in the industry. Whenever she would go to sales meeting, she was the only woman. In 1983, Royce and Virgil Koentopf, another representative, formed their own company Vir-Bax Marketing. Royce worked along Virgil for five years, and then they decided to work independently. She built a large client base in the mid-west states and began to sell concrete statuary and fountains for Henri Studio. She much preferred selling statuaries and fountains vs. selling rock and mulch. Royce was a very successful and well-respected businesswoman.

Royce and David retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in the early 2000’s. Royce continued to sell for Vir-Bax for many years after. Royce enjoyed the lake life and had many wonderful memories of family visiting. Royce and David returned to Olathe, Kansas in 2015. Royce enjoyed the community they lived in and was very involved in the homeowner’s association board as well as participating in many book clubs, lunches, and coffees. Royce enjoyed reading and having a glass of wine or a martini. However, Royce most enjoyed spending time with her family. From early years spent at the racetrack watching her son, David compete in motorcross, camping with her children and traveling to many different states. In later years Royce enjoyed traveling and taking vacations on a Caribbean cruise, as well as multiple trips to Jamaica and Dominican Republic.

Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David, Royce was the mother of David (Julie) Baxter, daughter Jodi (Jeff) Braun, and was a loving grandmother to Joe (Becky) Braun, Nick (Tessa) Braun, Katie (Kelly) Streck, Jessica (Keegan) Wirths, and Amanda Baxter. Royce was a loving great-grandmother to Hannah Braun (16), Jackson Braun (11), Mackinzy Braun (12), James Streck (11) and Ella Streck (8). She is also survived by her brother and sister-in law, Michael, and Diana Baxter.

Royce is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Scofield Jr., Bobby Dean Scofield, Peggy Dalmann, and Laveen Scofield, and her beloved Aunt Edna Beaty.

Visitation is on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS 66210.

