Shirley Louise Denny

March 21, 1935 — July 7, 2024

On March 21, 1935 a beautiful little girl named Shirley was born to Aulsie and Cora Dykes. She was born in a small cozy home in Kansas City, Mo. She spent her early years with her brother Jimmy and Sister Carol.

When she was 20 years old she met the love of her life and her darling David. After a whirlwind romance of only 6 months she married David W. Denny. After the wedding they bounced around until they settled in Prairie Village, Ks. They shared a small cozy home. In 1962 they became a family with the arrival of a handsome baby boy, David Denny Jr. After a short year they welcomed a beautiful baby girl Denise.

Family was very important to Shirley. She worked very hard to provide a safe and happy home. She would go out of her way to be there with her kids. Even becoming a Girl Scout leader and a room mom at school. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. Her favorite thing to do was to take pictures of all her loved ones. She never wanted to lose those memories. She didn’t like to have her picture taken because she always said they are more important than me. I know what I look like.

She is preceded in death by her parents Aulsie and Cora, her siblings Jimmy and Carol, her darling husband of 56 years David W. Denny. She is survived by her children David and Denise, her 5 Grandchildren William, John, Ashley, Kyle, Nancy. And 4 Great Grandchildren Kayden, Kinsley, Kaprii, and Kolton.