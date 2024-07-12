The University of Kansas Health System has unveiled a new “leading-edge” facility in Johnson County.

Quivira Medical Pavilion A opened its doors in June — the first building in the new Olathe-based Quivira Campus. The new facility marks the beginning of the health system’s expansion in southern Johnson County.

The Quivira Medical Pavilion is at 12000 W. 151st St.

The facility is at the corner of West 151st Street and Quivira Road.

The medical facility is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The facility offers care in multiple specialty areas

Patients can visit the Quivira Campus for orthopedic care, plastic surgery, urology, physical and occupational therapy, and lab and imaging services.

The building as a whole features 30 exam rooms and four procedure rooms, as well as five physical therapy rooms, a gym and a cafe shop.

As of this summer, only the first floor is open, but there are plans to open the second floor later this year.

Jason Hannagan, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Kansas Health System for the southwest region of the KC metro, said the new facility aims to match a nationwide trend toward more in-and-out ambulatory centers and a need for immediate care.

“It’s much more efficient, and I think for your outpatient surgeries, it’s a lot safer for patients because they’re in and out,” he said. “It’s just a lot more efficient financially and from a time perspective.”

The health system wants to expand further in Olathe

The opening of the Quivira Health Pavilion A serves as the “level 1 opening” of the Quivira Health Campus, creating 40 new jobs in this initial phase.

Later this year, the facility will further its services with a new ambulatory surgery center, offering more surgeries and procedures in its existing specialty areas and gynecology services.

“It sort of penetrates that market for our patients and brings more access to them,” Hannagan said. “The breadth of services we provide (at the new facility) really allows us the efficiencies to sort of move a lot of volume out of our hospital to those locations, and to allow more acute patients to be treated in our hospital as well.”

The University of Kansas Health System merged with Olathe Health at the beginning of 2023. Hannagan said the new Quivira Campus serves as a way to address the growing demand for health services in Olathe and the surrounding area.

“We really want to accommodate the neighborhood in that location and in that market, and to bring something that they’d be proud of and really add value to their community,” Hannagan said. “And we feel like we did that.”

