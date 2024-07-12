WATCH: The Post’s full JoCo commission District 6 primary forum

Clear dividing lines on a number of issues — from taxes to economic development to diversity and inclusion — were drawn in the Johnson County Post’s forum featuring two of the three candidates running in a primary for a Johnson County commission seat.
The event drew a standing-room-only crowd in the meeting room at Gardner Library in downtown Gardner Thursday night.
The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 6 primary will advance to November’s general election, which will decide who will represent District 6 on the Board of County Commissioners, which covers much of western and southern Johnson County.
Who are the candidates?
- Shirley Allenbrand, incumbent District 6 commissioner
- Tony Bergida, business manager and Olathe Planning Commissioner
- Mike Storm, small business owner (did not participate in Tuesday’s forum)
How to watch the Post’s forum
The Post livestreamed Thursday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.
Below the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.
Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.
Questions and timestamps
- Opening statements [5:05]
- Biggest challenge in District 6: The county commission’s 6th district is bigger and, generally, more rural than the rest of Johnson County, stretching from the Kansas River in De Soto all the way south to the Miami County line, from downton Olathe in the east over to Douglas County in the west. What do you see as District 6’s biggest challenge over the next four years and how do you aim to help meet it on the county commission? [8:20]
- Growth and development: District 6 includes De Soto, which will soon be home to a massive new EV battery plant. It also includes Edgerton, site of the still-growing intermodal logistics hub. There is an inherent tension between residents of these less densely populated … in some case, unincorporated … parts of Johnson County and the push for more development that enhances the county’s overall tax revenues. Maybe with this tenison in mind, reader Al Hanna asks, “What general principles should the commission follow in the development of the southern part of Johnson County?” [12:03]
- How will you attract more businesses, restaurants and entertainment to District 6? [14:27]
- Budget and spending: Some readers of District 6 feel a disconnect akin to what reader Michelle Reinig articulated in this question she emailed to us, “As unincorporated Johnson County decreases, why is the county’s budget increasing so drastically?” This seems to suggest some rural Johnson County residents see their local area changing while also noting continued increases in spending at the county level. The 2025 budget has not been finalized but the commission has already voted to increase the maximum spending limit next year to just over $1.8 billion. What do you say to District 6 voters… many of whom live in areas where county services may not be as readily apparent or immediate … about why spending keeps going up? Is that amount of spending appropriate? If so, why? If not, where would you cut? [18:00]
- Property taxes and appraisals: Tied in questions about the budget are questions about the county’s property tax rate. For 2025, that rate is set to be decreased slightly by a quarter mill. Still, most homeowners will likely pay more in annual property taxes next year due to still-rising valuations. It’s asked perennially, but do you agree with where the county’s current property tax rate is at? If you think so, what are you doing to ensure homeowners get some sort of tax relief? If you think the property tax rate should be cut more, are there services you would be willing to cut, in turn, to account for that? [24:50]
- Sheriff’s election investigation: On Tuesday, the Post hosted a forum for candidates vying for the Republican nomination for sheriff. A big talking point at that forum was the nearly three-year-long investigation into county election systems that has been conducted by Sheriff Calvin Hayden. That investigation, according to Hayden, is now paused. But he made clear on Tuesday that he still believes the probe is justified, despite the fact that no criminal charges have come of it and … to date… no real evidence has been supplied to back up claims of election irregularities in Johnson County. This is the sheriff’s investigation, to be sure, but… as a commissioner, do you support this probe? If so, what makes you think it’s worth the time and taxpayer resources? If not, is there anything you would be willing to do in your position as commissioner to hold the sheriff accountable? [33:55]
- Elections: Do you believe the elections and subsequent results in Johnson County are derived fairly and accurately? In other words, do you trust the county’s election system? Will you accept the results of your race regardless of who wins? [36:40]
- Diversity and sustainability coalitions: Last summer, the Johnson County commission created two citizen-led advisory boards focused, respectively, on diversity and equity issues and environmental sustainability. Some residents lauded the creation of these groups, particularly the diversity coalition, calling it long overdue in making Johnson County more welcoming to people of varied backgrounds. Other residents criticized the move calling it divisive. Do you support the continuing work of the citizen group on diversity, equity and inclusion? If so, what do you hope to see as a result of its work? If not, why not? [38:05]
- Environment and climate change: Do you believe in man-made climate change? And how would you govern with the environment in mind? [42:13]
- Homelessness and new shelter: Johnson County is in the process of acquiring a Lenexa hotel near I-35 and 95th Street that would be converted into the county’s first year-round non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The county would spend roughly $6 million in federal funds to buy the hotel up front. After that, it’s estimated it will cost $1.5 million per year to operate the shelter. The group tapped to run the shelter recently asked the county and local municipalities to kick in funds to help pay for these annual costs, at least in the early years of its existence. The county’s portion of that would be $60,000. Do you agree with going forward with this plan, given the costs just outlined? If so, what makes it a good investment in your eyes? If not, do you have an alternative for how Johnson County can tackle homelessness? [45:10]
- Partisanship and party labels: This is a nominally nonpartisan race for an office that is technically also nonpartisan … but in recent years, many such nonpartisan local races in Johnson County have been driven more and more by explicit partisan appeals. In this race, Shirley Allenbrand has been endorsed by the Johnson County Democrats. And Tony Bergida and Mike Storm have both been backed by the Johnson County Republican Party. Did you seek this stamp of approval out from the local party? What, if anything, do these endorsements say about you and how you will govern on the commission if elected? [50:25]
- What experiences do you have in reviewing budgets and financial statements? [53:10]
- How often have you been to Gardner? More broadly, how do you plan to get around to all the parts of District 6 once in office? [55:25]
- What is the greatest issue or challenge facing Johnson County? [57:08]
- Closing statements [58:30]