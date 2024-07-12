WATCH: The Post’s full JoCo commission District 6 primary forum

Clear dividing lines on a number of issues — from taxes to economic development to diversity and inclusion — were drawn in the Johnson County Post’s forum featuring two of the three candidates running in a primary for a Johnson County commission seat.

The event drew a standing-room-only crowd in the meeting room at Gardner Library in downtown Gardner Thursday night.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 6 primary will advance to November’s general election, which will decide who will represent District 6 on the Board of County Commissioners, which covers much of western and southern Johnson County.

Who are the candidates?

Shirley Allenbrand, incumbent District 6 commissioner

Tony Bergida, business manager and Olathe Planning Commissioner

Mike Storm, small business owner (did not participate in Tuesday’s forum)

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Thursday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Below the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps