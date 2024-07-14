By Tim Carpenter

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation responded to the Saturday attack on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by invoking the power of prayer and several denounced use of violence as a political tool.

Trump said on social media he was wounded by a bullet in the right ear before rushed from a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and taken to a hospital. The Secret Service said the presumed Republican Party nominee was safe and that the suspected gunman and another person were dead.

Some members of Congress were quick to assign political motives for what was being investigated as an apparent assassination attempt, but the four U.S. House and two U.S. Senate members representing Kansas leaned into their faith and urged others to do likewise.l

“Please join me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone at the rally today,” said U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Republican not seeking reelection in 2024.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who is the state’s longest-serving member of the state’s delegation in Washington, said he was “praying for President Trump, everyone who attended the rally and for our country.”

“May God bless our president,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican who praised the Secret Service for delivering “swift justice” to the attacker. “We watched in horror as an assassination attempt was made on President Trump. We, as a nation, need to pause and grasp the magnitude of this event. There is no place for this violence in civil society.”

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the Democrat serving the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, said she was horrified shots were fired at the former president and relieved by reports that he was okay. She commented on the penchant of some people to bring violence in the political arena.

“Political violence is never acceptable,” she said. “Thank you to the Secret Service and law enforcement who responded and are investigating.”

Prasanth Reddy, a Republican running for U.S. House in the 3rd District, said investigation of the shooting “must be 100% transparent to the American people.”

U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann of the 1st District put it simply: “Hate and violence are not the answer.” He also praised the former president and noted his admiration for the GOP standard bearer. “President Trump’s perseverance is second to none. God speed, Mr. President. We stand with you,” Mann said.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, the Republican serving the 4th District around Wichita, said that he and his wife, state Rep. Susan Estes, were praying for Trump and rally attendees. He echoed the perspective of others by declaring “there is no place for political violence in the United States.”

Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2nd District in a bid to replace LaTurner, said the shooting warranted a call to prayer “for all affected by this senseless act, for law enforcement officers who put duty above self and for President Trump.”

“We need his leadership now more than ever,” Schmidt said. “The people, not violent criminals, will decide our great nation’s path forward.”

Former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda, a Democrat in the 2nd District campaign, said the wounding of Trump was deeply troubling and highlighted the urgent need to reject all forms of political violence. She said violence in the political realm was a serious threat to the democratic process regardless of partisan affiliation.

“Our democracy is built on the principles of dialogue and debate, not violence and intimidation. Incidents like only deepen divisions and undermine the core values of our democracy,” Boyda said.