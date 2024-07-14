Victor Marcus Brulez, 78, of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away on July 11, 2024, on the feast day of St. Benedict of Nursia, the patron saint of kidney disease.

He was born in Lenexa, Kansas, to the late Arthur Joseph Brulez and Mary Estelle Zahner Brulez. He graduated from Trinity Prep in Sioux City, Iowa, and attended both St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado, and Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri. He tended to many flocks in his life: from helping out on the family farm during his childhood to his parishioners as a priest in Grand Junction, Colorado, to his Knights of Columbus customers in Montana and Indiana. He loved all the scenery of the United States and has a special fondness for the Rocky Mountains and Red Lodge, Montana, where he built a teepee for his girls. He spent many years as a ham radio operator and loved to share his enthusiasm with coin collecting with others. He served as a volunteer chaplain many places in his life, most recently at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He will be remembered by so many for his indefatigable gift of storytelling.

On October 31, 2000, Vic received the life saving gift of a kidney transplant that gave him an extra 24 years with his family.

Survivors are his companion of 15 years, Susanne Smith; three daughters, Elizabeth (Doug) Mottley of Brownsburg, IN, Amelia (Rick) Savage of Tallahassee, FL, and Celeste Stinson of Tuscaloosa, AL; one brother Raymond Brulez of Penn Valley, CA; grandchildren Michael and Gabriel Mottley, Kurt and Ludo Savage, Norah and Audrey Stinson, Farrin and Shelby Smith, and Kezaiah and Makaila Smith. Survivors also include Adam (Wendy) Smith, Sean (Angie) Smith, nephew Rob (Stacy) Shipley of Olathe, KS, niece Marileigh Stutz, of Overland Park, KS, nephew Zach (Brittany) Shipley, of Dodge City, KS, and five great nieces and nephews, as well extensive family members in Kansas. Vic had many nicknames throughout his life, and some of his favorites are “Grandpa Vic,” “Grandpa Boo-Lay,” and “Opa.”

He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Brulez, one sister, Marylin Shipley, and a nephew, Nathaniel Shipley.

Services are planned for Wednesday, July 17 at Saint Malachy in Brownsburg at 10:00 a.m. Following the funeral mass, a Celebration of Life will be held the same day at Matthew’s Mortuary in Brownsburg from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories at 12:30 p.m. The family is also planning a memorial service in Lenexa, Kansas, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Donate Life Indiana (https://www.donatelifeindiana.org/show-your-support/financial-support/). His family also encourages you to talk with your loved ones about your own organ donation wishes.