An Overland Park eatery has reached the end of a steady rebuild after a fire forced it to close.

After wrapping up months of reconstruction work, Sheridan’s Unforked softly reopened last week, starting with its drive-thru for limited hours.

Pending employee training, restaurant officials said the dining room will fully reopen to customers in the next two weeks or so.

Unforked is at 7337 W. 119th St.

The restaurant operates on the southwest corner of 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway, near QuikTrip and the Bank of Blue Valley.

The Overland Park spot serves as only one of two Johnson County locations for the popular eatery.

The other Johnson County location is on the ground level of the Woodside Village North Apartments in Westwood.

Unforked serves “chef-inspired” American eats

The restaurant serves up a range of sandwiches, such as portobello mushroom burgers, “hot birdie” spicy chicken sandwiches and fried egg BLT sandwiches.

Unforked’s menu also features salads, tacos, quesadillas and bowls, as well as sides like potato wedges and chips and guacamole.

The restaurant is also known for its frozen desserts, including milkshakes, concretes and sundaes.

A fire closed the restaurant for more than a year

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at the restaurant in December 2022, reporting “significant smoke damage” to the building at the time.

It took firefighters roughly 40 minutes to control and fully put out the fire, which was mostly contained to the kitchen area.

Nobody was inside at the time, and the restaurant told customers via social media that a piece of kitchen equipment caused an electrical fire.

Want more food and drink news? Longtime Shawnee brunch restaurant reopens with new owners, new name