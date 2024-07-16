May 5, 1941 — July 13, 2024

Carol Ann Turner, “Mimi” to her grandchildren, was born May 5, 1941, in Beloit, Wisconsin, and passed away in her sleep on July 13, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas at the age of 83 due to complications from COPD.

Her family moved from Beloit, Wisconsin to the Kansas City area when Carol Ann was in the sixth grade. While attending Shawnee Mission North High School, she met her future husband, Ron Turner. They married August 20, 1960 shortly after Carol Ann’s graduation from SMN and moved to Wichita, KS where Ron was attending college on a football scholarship at Wichita State University. Two years later, they had their first child, a daughter and two years later, a son. Carol Ann loved being a mother and considered that role as the most fulfilling and gratifying job she ever had.

Her working career began with Southwestern Bell in Shawnee, KS, where she worked from 1964 to 1966. In 1966 she became a stay-at-home mom, devoting herself wholeheartedly to her children. When her son left for college in 1982, she worked as a secretary for Anderson Escrow. Two years later, an opportunity arose at Spangler Printer’s and she went to work for the family-owned printing company where she stayed for the next 22 years, retiring in 2006 after having made many lifelong friends.

An avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, Carol Ann enjoyed watching their games on tv with her husband. Throughout her life, her greatest interests revolved around her family, her children and her grandchildren. She attended as many of her grandchildren’s sporting events as she could and often traveled miles to watch them play. As her kids and grandkids grew and moved on to college and began families of their own, she continued to be their biggest fans and a steady source of support, boundless affection, and unconditional love.

In her earlier years, Carol Ann enjoyed snow skiing with good friends and family vacations at the beach in Florida, Mexico and Hawaii. When she was able, she enjoyed traveling with her husband to various parts of the U.S. and made frequent visits to Texas to spend time with her family there. She loved going to lunch and dinner with friends, but also cherished being snug at home.

Carol Ann is preceded in death by her father, John Peterson, her mother, Florence Peterson, and her sister, Pamela Devine.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Turner, who cared for her with utmost devotion throughout her long struggle with COPD; her daughter Tracy Knott and husband Wade Knott; and her son Scott Turner and wife Jennifer Turner. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Austin, Alex, Luke, Beau, and Emma, as well as four great-grandchildren: Hayden, Ava, Jett, and Turner, and her brother, Jack Peterson

Carol Ann will be remembered as a loving wife, a cherished mother and grandmother, and a loyal and devoted friend.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol Ann’s life on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.