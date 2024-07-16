James A. Mavec, MD

James “Jim” Anthony Mavec passed away on July 12, 2024, at the age of 61. Born on January 10, 1963, in Wichita, Kansas, Jim dedicated his life to the field of medicine and the well-being of his family and community.

Jim completed his early education at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School before pursuing higher studies at Creighton University and the University of Kansas School of Medicine. After medical school, Jim completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Kansas. His commitment to medicine was profound, culminating in a distinguished 30-year career as a gastroenterologist at Gastrointestinal Associates in Overland Park, Kansas. He was the medical director of the Endoscopic Imaging Center and served as president of Gastrointestinal Associates for several years. He devoted his entire life to the care of his patients, saving countless lives from cancer.

Jim’s life was a testament to his Catholic faith and dedication to his community. He was a devout parishioner of Saint Ann Catholic Church and Church of the Nativity. He carried out the Jesuit tradition he learned at Creighton of being a ‘Man for Others’ as a physician, husband, and father. His love for his wife, Christine, knew no bounds, and he repeatedly said he would be truly lost without her. He was selflessly dedicated to providing his children with the best education and opportunities to succeed in life, a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to his family.

Beyond his professional and religious commitments, Jim had a vibrant and diverse range of hobbies. He was an avid sports fan, frequently attending Kansas City Royals, Chiefs, and KU basketball games. Fly fishing, reading history books, and spending time on his back patio watching sports were among his favorite activities. He enjoyed traveling the world with his family and giving miniature history lessons based on his vast knowledge of history from years of constant reading. He always had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and always had a book in his hands. Jim also enjoyed walking his dog on local trails and was known for his expansive history library, constantly adding books to his collection. His presence was a staple at his children’s sports games, always enthusiastically cheering them on.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Christine, and their children: James, Matthew, Olivia (Anthony), Elizabeth, Peter, and Thomas. Jim is also survived by his siblings: Matthew (Jeannie), Theresa, John (Helen), and Monica (Lee). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Donna, and his brothers, Joseph, David, and Christopher.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in celebration of Jim’s life. The visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209, with visitation from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the funeral mass from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Jim’s legacy of care, devotion, and joy will continue to inspire all who knew him. His life was a beacon of love, faith, and fidelity, leaving an indelible mark on his family, friends, and community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Colon Cancer Coalition (https://coloncancercoalition.org/) as Jim’s life was devoted to his patients and preventing colon cancer.