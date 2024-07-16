Jerry L. Basinger, Jr.

Jerry Leon Basinger Jr. was called to be with his Lord and Savior on July 11, 2024, at the age of 53. He was born on July 30, 1970, the son of Pat and Sharon Patterson. Jerry resided in Leawood, KS, with his wife and two sons. He worked at Sears, now TransformCo for 30+ years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Tiffany Basinger, two sons, Noah and Derek Basinger, Father and Mother, Pat and Sharon Patterson, Aunt Janet and husband Bob, Cousin Tony Burks, Aunt Terri Horner and Nieces Jessica Saiz, Sarah Smith, Hope Davis, and Lilly Hinnen. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Jack Schooling, Grandmother, Marie Schooling, Uncle, Jimmy Schooling, and brother, Scott Basinger. Jerry will be remembered as a devoted husband and a fun and loving father who enjoyed sports particularly baseball, as well as enjoying music, animals, and making others laugh.

He will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to know him.

