Overland Park has added four additional budget priorities for 2025, focusing specifically on quality of life and mobility.

The Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to add those additional goals to the budget packet for next year alongside a series of other budget-related procedural votes on Monday. Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.

Those additions came out of the July Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee meeting (43:00).

Adding them doesn’t necessarily guarantee that these specific projects will happen next year, nor do they promise any city funding, but instead puts them in the strategic goals list for the next year.

Overland Park adds parks and bike-related items

The first goal is to start preparing a “scope and cost estimate” to update the city’s Greenway Linkages Plan, which was created more than 30 years ago and last reviewed in 2019.

It is meant to guide development in the city while keeping an eye toward parks, dedicated green spaces, trails, and how to connect them.

Additionally, the city will start preparing a “scope and cost estimate” to update its Safe Bicycle Use Outreach Project, which was created in 2014 with the aim of making the city more bike-friendly.

Exactly what those efforts might look like and how much they will cost is unclear, but City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said they’d likely come to the city council in a future capital improvement plan list.

Metcalf Avenue and trail upgrades also included

In the infrastructure and mobility category, Overland Park is also supporting the Johnson County government’s effort to study potential transit upgrades targeted at Metcalf Avenue — a major north-south thoroughfare in the city that has long been the focus of redevelopment efforts.

The city will also support efforts to improve travel on the Indian Creek Trail and Tomahawk Creek Trail with potential wayfinding signs. Both of those trails pass through Overland Park but are shared with other jurisdictions.

Applications for grants are pending on both of those projects, Curtis Luther said.

The idea is that, if those grants didn’t pan out for one or both, Overland Park would be in a position “to pursue other ways to potentially finance those outside of the city budgets,” she added.

Overland Park’s 2025 budget will bring in more revenue

The vote on Monday also formalized the city’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — or bring in more revenues next year.

That standard, set by state statute, requires municipalities to create budgets that bring in the same amount of revenue as the year prior without consideration for population growth, inflation or other factors.

If a taxing jurisdiction wants to bypass that requirement, they have to take a few extra steps before adopting its budget, including a public hearing.

To keep the budget revenue neutral, Overland Park would have needed to propose a property tax rate of roughly 13.71 mills — about .8 mills less than what the city has actually proposed for 2025.

Next steps:

Overland Park has scheduled its public hearings for the 2025 budget cycle for Sept. 9.

During that meeting, the city council is also expected to adopt the budget.

Find more information about the proposed 2025 budget here.

Keep reading: Overland Park’s proposed 2025 budget includes flat tax rate, higher revenues