Patricia H. Belden, 90, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully July 6, 2024, at her home. She was born April 21st, 1934, in Winfield, KS to Harmon and Thelma Smith. Patrica graduated from Winfield High School (1952). She then worked at Beech Aircraft in Wichita, KS. Patricia was joined in marriage to John R. Belden on January 25, 1953. They moved to Manhattan, KS and she worked on campus to help put John through Kansas State University. After John’s graduation, they moved to the greater Kansas City Area in 1955, where he worked at Black & Veatch Engineering Firm for 39 years. Patricia spent many years as an active member of Prairie Baptist Church and served in various leadership roles at PBC, in the ABCUSA, Church Women United and Patricia enjoyed many mission trips to Asia and Central America. While living at Tallgrass Creek, Patricia participated in many activities, including chairing the Event Committee and the InterFaith Committee. Patricia loved to sing and was in the Prairie Baptist Choir and Tallgrass Creek Chorale. Patricia loved to paint. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Belden and her parents and two brother-in-laws, Jerry and Joe Belden. She is survived by her five children: Yvonne Brooks, Julie Bolin, Matt Belden (Quita), Mary Laughlin (Jim) and Ann Davidson (Jim); 22 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandson due in September; also her in-laws: Jan (Gene) Waldorf, Hazel Belden and Virginia Belden and many nephews and nieces. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 P.M., Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Prairie Baptist Church, 7416 Roe Ave., Prairie Village. A private family entombment will take place in Johnson County Memorial Gardens Indoor Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Baptist Seminary, 6601 Monticello Rd., Shawnee, KS 66226 or The Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.