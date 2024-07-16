Peyton Jovanny Rowe-Gamez was born on July 5, 2000 in Kansas City, Missouri. Son of Matt Rowe and Jenny Rowe-Gamez, Peyton grew up in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born the first of four children. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and spent two years at Johnson County Community College and a year at the University of Kansas studying supply chain management.

Peyton loved his family fiercely. He was a best friend to his brother Derrick and a protector to his mom, Jenny, sisters Ivonne and Vanessa, and wife Kate. Peyton loved to cook, spending countless hours in the kitchen with his mom and dad growing up. He loved to make food for his family and would be considered a chef, despite always denying the title. He enjoyed spending time with his grandfather, Chad Rowe, who he loved talking about trading and investments with. Peyton was a man of faith, joining the Atonement Lutheran Church in March 2024.

Peyton loved to travel, Iceland being his favorite destination. He was proud of his Honduran heritage and loved hearing stories about his family in Honduras. He spent much of his time with his wife, Kate, and enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors hiking with his dog Dante, and taking Kate to the flower shop every now and then to pick out bouquets for the kitchen. He would proceed to marry her on July 8, 2024 in a beautiful ceremony held at St. Lukes Hospice House, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Peyton loved spending time with his friends. He was nicknamed “Leche” by his friends in high school and relished in “boys night” which included playing poker, fishing, watching football, his favorite team being the Kansas City Chiefs, or just goofing off. Peyton was contagiously optimistic, always making people laugh and smile.

Peyton is survived by his father Matthew Rowe; mother Jenny Rowe-Gamez; his wife Katherine Riley; his siblings Derrick, Ivonne, and Vanessa Rowe-Gamez; his grandmother Kathy Rowe; and his grandparents Ismael Diaz and Vilma Gamez Del-Cid, all whom loved him dearly. Peyton touched many lives and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.