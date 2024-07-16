Rosalie Louise Sullivan, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on July 12, 2024. She was born on March 14,1940 in Iola, Kansas.

Rosalie grew up on the family farm near Yates Center, Kansas. She excelled academically and graduated from Neosho Falls High School at sixteen. She attended Pittsburg State College and majored in Business Administration and Accounting. After graduating from Pittsburg State, Rosalie moved to Kansas City where she helped launch H & R Block Tax Preparation Services Company alongside founders Henry and Richard Bloch. A few years later, Rosalie accepted a challenging position as an Accountant at Power Sales & Advertising in Lenexa, Kansas. A locally owned wholesale distribution company, Power Sales experienced phenomenal growth from its inception. Rosalie played a pivotal role in the company’s success throughout the 44 years she worked for them.

In 1960, Rosalie met Jim Sullivan in Kansas City. After an extended courtship, they were married on June 12, 1965. In 1967, they welcomed their first son, James Robert, into the family. They were blessed again a year later with the arrival of another son, Michael Dale.

Jim and Rosalie enjoyed a full life of raising children, entertaining friends, traveling, and pursuing their careers. They cruised in Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean, and traveled to Hilton Head, Switzerland, Ireland and Hawaii. They loved to dance and had great fun square dancing on weekends. A talented seamstress with a flair for fashion, Rosalie designed and handmade the square dancing costumes that she, Jim and their friends wore. Rosalie also created a warm and tastefully designed home. She loved to entertain friends and host parties.

Although she was devoted to her career, Rosalie always put family first. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and wife. She and Jim faithfully attended their sons’ sports and academic activities. One of their proudest accomplishments was arranging for renowned jazz musicians Maynard Ferguson and Woody Herman to headline two benefit concerts at Shawnee Mission West High School.

In addition to her own family, Rosalie was devoted to her parents and brother Dale as well as Jim’s parents. In recent years, she and Jim especially enjoyed spending time with their only grandchild, Sean Sullivan.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sullivan, and her parents, Bob and Louise Roberts. Survivors include her sons, Jim (Judith Lombino), Mike (Michael Hadley), grandson Sean, and her brother, Dale Roberts. The family is especially grateful to Ascend Hospice and Senior Care Homes of Overland Park for providing excellent care for Rosalie.

A visitation will be held on Thursday July 18 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park. For those unable to attend in person, please click HERE to view the livestream( This link will be added once we receive it from the church). Entombment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Queen Of Peace Chapel, at 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa.

The family has lost special friends to brain cancer and supports the Be Headstrong organization. Rosalie also loved animals. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to beheadstrong.org or waysidewaifs.org . Donations: Wayside Waifs 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City MO 64137 Tel: 1-816-761-8151 Web: http://www.waysidewaifs.org Be Headstrong Foundation 3200 McCormick Road, Kansas City KS 66115 Tel: 1-913-314-2255 Web: https://www.beheadstrong.org/

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.