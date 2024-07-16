This year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment winners

We’re excited to begin unveiling the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County today!

We had record participation this year, with nearly 15,000 people submitting nominations or casting votes this spring — meaning the winners are organizations that truly represent the best that Johnson County has to offer.

One of Johnson County’s most enduring draws is its variety of great options for things to see and do, so we’re kicking off the announcements with the Arts & Entertainment category. Congrats to the winners!

Best Live Music Venue: Aztec Shawnee Theater

Built in 1927 as the Mission Theater, the Aztec Shawnee Theater now operates as a concert venue, classic movie theater, and private event space. Operating from the late 1940s by Dickenson Theaters, the Aztec closed its doors in 1974 and stood vacant for many years. But in 2017, brothers Chris and Jeff Calkins, both longtime downtown Shawnee business owners, had a vision to restore and reopen it as a classic movie theater. With assistance from their friend Bruce Young, the restoration efforts began after they purchased the building in October 2017. The group stayed true to their design vision, but the pandemic raised questions regarding the viability of operating a movie theater. So, the group altered their business vision. They would still show classic movies, but their main focus would be to host live concerts. In December 2020 they held their grand opening with a gala fundraiser, followed a few days later by their first concert. Today, they host private events, present classic movies, and have become a staple in the now thriving Downtown Shawnee district. And thanks to the Johnson County Post readers, the Aztec Shawnee Theater tops the list as THE MOST POPULAR CONCERT VENUE IN JOHNSON COUNTY!!!

Best Museum: Johnson County Museum

Nestled in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, the Johnson County Museum offers more than a glimpse into the past; it’s a journey through what it means to build a community. Housed in the former King Louie West ice-skating rink, this award-winning museum’s signature exhibit, “Becoming Johnson County,” explores the county’s agricultural roots, suburban development, and vibrant transformation of Johnson County into a diverse, thriving community.

Best Live Music Venue (Finalist) and Best Performing Arts Center (Finalist): Midwest Trust Center

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County’s performing arts center. Since 1990 the venue at Johnson County Community College has presented and hosted events that include Midwest Trust Center Series, featuring professional, internationally known artists in a wide variety of genres; academic branches of JCCC; as well as rentals.

