A message from Starlight: Fall in love all ogre again at Starlight July 26-28

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” Your favorite ogre is at Starlight July 26-28 in Shrek the Musical, the hilarious stage spectacle based on the smash hit DreamWorks animated film.

Shrek the Musical is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score that’s perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand…and his name is Shrek. It’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible! You’ll be a ‘believer’ too as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.”

Tickets start at $15 and include general parking!

Show time is 8 p.m. for all shows but gates open at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy these activities and events!

Lawn games in the Swamp

July 26 + July 28

Join us Friday and Saturday nights for lawn games in the “Swamp.” Dress in green and play games with your friends and family on the north lawn.

July 27

Enjoy an unforgettable night while supporting paid internships. Make a gift of $100 or more to enjoy Shrek the Musical plus a pre-show party with food, open bar, and live music. During intermission and post show, there will be snacks, drinks, and dancing!

July 28

Step into the land of Far Far Away! Take pictures with your favorite fairytale characters and play medieval-themed games before attending the show. Enjoy a themed cocktail for purchase.

Use code KNIGHT when you purchase your tickets for Shrek the Musical to enjoy a discount and these special activities.

Tickets to Shrek the Musical are available online at kcstarlight.com/shrek, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person at the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.