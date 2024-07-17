fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Parks & Pools

Overland Park greenlights redux for Gregory Meadows Park

Gregory Meadows Park in Overland Park is set to get a new look soon.
Gregory Meadows Park in Overland Park is set to get a new look soon. Photo via Overland Park city website.

Gregory Meadows Park in northern Overland Park is set to be revamped in the near future.

The one-acre park located at 9401 76th Ter. in the Gregory Meadows neighborhood is on track to get a new playground some time this year.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to approve the use of federal Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the replacement, which is estimated to cost $125,000. The item was part of the consent agenda, which means it wasn’t individually discussed.

Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.

The playground at Gregory Meadows is getting old

  • Overland Park’s Project Manager for Parks and Recreation Mike Burton told the Community Development Committee on July 1 that the existing playground structure was reaching the “end of its lifecycle.”
  • Each year, the city of Overland Park sets aside funds to update its aging parks with new playground equipment that is more compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
  • The updates also are designed to “enhance the play experience,” according to the city’s capital improvement plan list.
Renderings of the replacement equipment planned for the playground at Gregory Meadows Park.
Renderings of the replacement equipment planned for the playground at Gregory Meadows Park. Image via Overland Park city documents.

Gregory Meadows playground to have a unique design

  • Tennessee-based Great Southern Recreation will provide the replacement structure, the design of which Burton said is fairly unique.
  • In fact, he said there isn’t another playground like it in the Midwest.
  • The new playground is made out of metal tubing for the frame and webbed netting that encourages climbing.
  • Parts of the structure are accessible as well, allowing children who are in wheelchairs to play in the park, Burton said.

Next steps:

  • The playground at Gregory Meadows is scheduled for replacement in this calendar year, per city documents.
  • The exact timeline for demolition and installation is unclear.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

