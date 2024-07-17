Overland Park greenlights redux for Gregory Meadows Park

Gregory Meadows Park in northern Overland Park is set to be revamped in the near future.
The one-acre park located at 9401 76th Ter. in the Gregory Meadows neighborhood is on track to get a new playground some time this year.
On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to approve the use of federal Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the replacement, which is estimated to cost $125,000. The item was part of the consent agenda, which means it wasn’t individually discussed.
Councilmember Sam Passer was absent from the meeting.
The playground at Gregory Meadows is getting old
- Overland Park’s Project Manager for Parks and Recreation Mike Burton told the Community Development Committee on July 1 that the existing playground structure was reaching the “end of its lifecycle.”
- Each year, the city of Overland Park sets aside funds to update its aging parks with new playground equipment that is more compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
- The updates also are designed to “enhance the play experience,” according to the city’s capital improvement plan list.
Gregory Meadows playground to have a unique design
- Tennessee-based Great Southern Recreation will provide the replacement structure, the design of which Burton said is fairly unique.
- In fact, he said there isn’t another playground like it in the Midwest.
- The new playground is made out of metal tubing for the frame and webbed netting that encourages climbing.
- Parts of the structure are accessible as well, allowing children who are in wheelchairs to play in the park, Burton said.
Next steps:
- The playground at Gregory Meadows is scheduled for replacement in this calendar year, per city documents.
- The exact timeline for demolition and installation is unclear.
